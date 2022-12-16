49ers Run Over the Seahawks to Clinch the NFC West

Whether it was on offense with Christian McCaffrey or the defense laying the hit stick, the 49ers ran all over and through the Seahawks.

Get the brooms out, 49ers fans.

For the first time since 2011, the 49ers have completed a season sweep of the Seahawks. To make it even sweeter, they accomplished it in primetime to win the NFC West division.

San Francisco now guarantees themselves at least one home game in the playoffs. This team is just incredible as they are now riding a seven game winning streak. The 49ers are an unstoppable force after running over the Seahawks in their 21-13 win to clinch the NFC West.

Defensively they are easily the best, if not one of the best, sides in the league. DeMeco Ryans in every game outside of the Chiefs game has been methodical and adapted perfectly. They may let up yards during stretches of a game, but they do NOT allow points. Just ask the Seahawks after tonight's performance. They struggled immensely to do much of anything against the 49ers defense.

If it wasn't for multiple penalties against the 49ers defense, the Seahawks offense would've had an uglier game. With Pro Bowl and All Pro level players all over the defense, the 49ers are just a complete mismatch. They proved that yet again tonight by making the Seahawks look like they do not belong on the same field as them.

The same can be said about the offense. It was ugly for a good stretch of the game, but ever since Brock Purdy took over they have looked like a much more polished side. Purdy, who went 17-of-26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns, is a complete upgrade on offense. He just elevates them with his mobility, poise, and boldness to attack down the field. That just never existed with Jimmy Garoppolo. Look no further than the first touchdown of the game where Purdy pumped faked left, then right, before turning to the middle of the field to a wide open George Kittle.

San Francisco's offense is clicking and it is thanks to Purdy, who is now a prominent figure. To complete a season sweep of the Seahawks for the first time in 11 years in and to win the NFC West in primetime is storybook. No one could've foresaw how this season would've played out and how they are actually better with a guy who started out the season as a third stringer.

The 49ers have a chance every game now to put up a large sum of points and increased efficiency. With the defense playing at a legendary level and the offense playing smooth, the 49ers look poised to win out and go far into the playoffs. Their road to the Super Bowl becomes easier now that they get at least one game. They can compete with anyone. No one in the NFC will want to come across them.

All opposing teams can do now is cross their fingers.