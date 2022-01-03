49ers Second Half Surge Lifts Them Past the Texans in 23-7 Win

Yawn.

That is what the first half of the 49ers versus Texans matchup was.

It was a complete snoozefest going into halftime. You had to start wondering if the 49ers could even hype themselves up for this game. The Texans aren't a good team, so it could be easy to fall asleep on them for the whole game.

However, that only lasted for one half as the 49ers second half surge lifted them past the Texans in their 23-7 win.

The game didn't start out pretty for the 49ers. Then again, that has basically been their style the entire season. Offensively they weren't sustaining drives or generating any explosive plays. Some of it was the odd sequence of plays called by Kyle Shanahan, but a lot of it was Trey Lance failing to execute. That was to be expected for a rookie getting his second start and first since Week 5.

San Francisco's offense looked like it was going to be in for a rough outing for the entire game. Luckily, they have a stout defense that can give the 49ers offense leeway. Eventually, Lance started to settle down and play comfortably in the second half. That was thanks in part to Shanahan getting Lance on the run, which should've been utilized earlier. Still, it allowed Lance to find a rhythm. His deep strike touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel exemplified that.

And with that deep strike on a corner post route came a projection for the future.

That type of play is something the 49ers never get with Jimmy Garoppolo. He simply isn't capable of hitting those throws and that's even if he has the nerve to attempt it. Lance had a skittish game today, but ultimately gave positive signs to get excited about for the future. There isn't anything declarative to come away with from this game. Lance has played only two and a half games of football, so any labeling needs to be nipped in the bud.

If anything, the only declarative thing to come away with from Lance's performance is that sitting him to develop him has had zero benefit. Lance looked practically the same against the Texans in Week 17 as he did against the Cardinals in Week 5. It has essentially been a full season by now, which is what advocates for sitting Lance to allow him to learn said would help him. Clearly it hasn't. What Lance needs to benefit him and the 49ers is playing time.

Being a scout team champion is great and all, but it does not have any translation to real game experience. There are actual pass rushers that are looking to crush him. There is real pressure to execute and the speed of the game is faster. Trying to mimic all of that in a practice is not possible.

At least now, Lance has a bit more tread on his tires.