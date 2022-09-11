49ers vs. Bears Week 1: Game Preview and Prediction

I don’t know how any of us did it, but we made it to Week 1 of regular season football.

From Deebo Samuel's trade request, Jimmy Garoppolo's trade whiff, to constant criticisms of Trey Lance, we finally get to assess the games from here on out. It gets no better than this.

For the 49ers, they are looking to be better this season, specifically when it comes to the quarterback position. It’s why they have moved on (kind of) from Garoppolo to Lance. Sunday against the Bears officially marks the start of the “Trey Lance Era” in San Francisco. This is a matchup that presents itself as a soft landing for Lance in his debut as the full-time starter.

I’m not going to mince words here: the Bears stink.

This team should probably be relegated like an English Premier League team if the NFL had that option. I’d be shocked if they aren’t picking in the top 5 of the NFL draft next April. The 49ers should NOT have much difficulty, if any, in this game. Sure, it is a game on the road and there will be rainy conditions that can prove to be a hindrance. But that is no excuse for any poor performances from the 49ers.

This team still has playoff aspirations and should be a lock to make it even with an unknown at quarterback. All the 49ers need to do is stick to their roots in this game, which is running the football, to force the opposing defense to tap-out and play suffocating defense. Lance just needs to be average this game and limit himself to no more than a turnover. This shouldn’t require anything more than the standard from the 49ers.

Chicago’s defense has no more than a few names worth mentioning. The same goes for their offense, which lacks impact skill position players and an offensive line. These are the types of games where the defense should take over. I’m fully expecting five sacks AT LEAST on Justin Fields this game and no more than 14 points allowed. He's going to be pressured and running for his life this game. Expect at least eight rushes out of Fields and one interception.

The 49ers just have to stay the course. Keep it simple. There’s no need to be extra in this game and put all of your sweet schemes on film for future playoff caliber opponents. I expect this game to be over by the time the fourth quarter opens up.

49ers 31 Bears 14