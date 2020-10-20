How the Perception of the 49ers Changed Completely in a Week

Here’s why I love football.

Just a few days ago, we thought this 49ers team might be dead. They stunk. And now, after just one game, one tremendous victory over the Los Angeles Rams, we have to completely reorient our thinking.

That’s my favorite thing about football. That’s what makes it so intellectually stimulating and thrilling and fascinating. It’s like reading a great novel and you think you have it worked out, think you know what’s going to happen next, but the writer does something totally unexpected and you have to rethink your entire position on the book or the movie or the play. It’s wonderful.

Last week, the question was, “Who can the 49ers beat?” If they couldn’t beat the Philadelphia Eagles or the Miami Dolphins, just who the hell could the 49ers beat?

Now, after punking the 4-1 division-rival Rams, the question is, “Who in the NFC can’t the 49ers beat?”

We saw what the Green Bay Packers did this past weekend, how they couldn’t even compete against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We saw the 49ers destroy the Packers twice last season. Who’s to say the 49ers won’t beat them again in a few weeks?

And who’s to say the 49ers can’t beat the Rams again?

Seven teams will make the playoffs in the NFC this season. Who’s to say the 49ers won’t be one of them.

I’m saying the 49ers will make the playoffs. Hell, I’m saying they might even make the Super Bowl again, too.

Until next week, if the 49ers lose to the New England Patriots. Then I’ll say something different.

So much can change in seven days.

God, I love football.