This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 road game against the New England Patriots. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

11:55 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Wide receiver Dante Pettis

Quarterback C.J. Beathard

Safety Jimmie Ward

Safety Jaquiski Tartt

Linebacker Kwon Alexander

Cornerback Parnell Motley

11:56 This means left tackle Trent Williams is active and will play.

11:57 I still don't understand why the 49ers continue to play Trent Taylor over Dante Pettis. Pettis isn't great, but he certainly is better than Taylor, who might be the worst player on the team.

11:58 Here are the Patriots inactives:

Quarterback Brian Hoyer

Tight end Devin Asiasi

Nose tackle Carl Davis

Free safety Kyle Dugger

Running back J.J. Taylor

Defensive back Myles Bryant

12:00 49ers safety Johnathan Cyprien is active for this game. No word on whether he will start ahead of Tarvarius Moore or Marcell Harris.

12:02 The 49ers will win this game if they keep Cam Newton in the pocket and make him play quarterback. And on offense, the 49ers must spread the ball around and not force it to George Kittle or the wide receivers. The Patriots cornerbacks all are better than the 49ers wideouts. So Jimmy Garoppolo needs to throw to his running backs and tight ends. Today is National Tight Ends day, after all. So throw the freaking ball to Ross Dwelley for a change. He has caught 100 percent of his targets this season. Give him more.

1:24 The Patriots win the toss and defer, so the 49ers receive the opening kickoff. It's a touchback.

FIRST QUARTER

1:32 On first and goal from the 3, Jeff Wilson Jr. powers into the end zone for the touchdown.

49ers 7, Patriots 0

1:33 Jimmy Garoppolo did a good job going through his progressions and throwing to his second read during that drive. And Kyle Shanahan did a good job giving Garoppolo a check down option. Usually, it was Deebo Samuel. And a check-down pass to Samuel on second and 8 in the red zone gained 14 yards.

1:34 Jeff Wilson Jr. started the game and ran four times for 12 yards on the opening drive. JaMycal Hasty got zero playing time. Jerick McKinnon played on third down.

1:39 On third and 4 from the Patriots 41, Cam Newton throws a one-hopper to running back James White, and the Patriots punt one play later. The 49ers take over at their 12.

1:40 Jason Verrett left the game shortly with what appeared to be a chest injury, but returned.

1:41 Robert Saleh is making Fred Warner cover Julian Edelman and the strategy is working. Saleh is so smart and Warner is so good.

1:49 On third and 12 from the 49ers 35, Garoppolo flips a flatfooted pass over George Kittle's head and behind him. The pass sails right to Patriots safety Devin McCourty. The Patriots take over at their 48.

1:55 On third and 5 from the 49ers 22, Tarvarius clocks Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry as he attempts to catch as pass. Incomplete. Harry looks concussed. Huge hit from Moore, who already looks like an upgrade over Jimmie Ward.

SECOND QUARTER

1:58 Patriots kicker Nick Folk makes a 40-yard field goal.

49ers 7, Patriots 3.

2:08 On third and 13 from the Patriots 23, two plays after a holding penalty by Trent Williams, Garoppolo takes a big hit as he throws an incomplete pass toward Kendrick Bourne. Robbie Gould makes a 41-yard field goal.

49ers 10, Patriots 3.

2:09 After Garoppolo's interception, Kyle Shanahan went back to the game plan from last week against the Rams -- lots of shovel passes and screens. Call it the training-wheels offense. It worked for while on that drive, but it won't work for long.

2:13 First play of the drive, Fred Warner intercepts a horrendous short pass from Newton. Newton is terrible. Warner should be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

2:22 On third and 1 from the Patriots 4, Kyle Juszczyk dives up the middle for the touchdown.

2:22 Robbie Gould misses the extra point. It got blocked.

49ers 16, Patriots 3.

2:30 On third and 4 from the Patriots 38, Newton throws an incomplete pass and the Patriots punt.

2:38 On first and 10 at the Patriots 16, Jeff Wilson Jr. runs untouched into the end zone. The 49ers lead 23-3. This game is over.

49ers 23, Patriots 3

2:44 Newton throws deep and gets intercepted by Emmanuel Moseley, who returns the ball to the Patriots 45.

2:47 Garoppolo throws a deep pass on the final play of the first half and gets intercepted by J.C. Jackson. The Patriots will get the ball to start the second half.

THIRD QUARTER

3:05 On third and 16 from the 49ers 27, Cam Newton scrambles for four yards. Nick Folks makes a 41-yard field goal.

49ers 23, Patriots 6.

3:13 On first and goal from the 7, Jeff Wilson Jr. scores his third touchdown of the game. But he injured his left knee. He jogs off the field in pain.

49ers 30, Patriots 6.

3:23 On second and 7 from the 49ers 34, Newton throws a pass behind Julian Edelman, who tips the ball to Jamar Taylor, who intercepts the pass. Niners ball at their 31.

3:31 The 49ers will face second and 9 from the Patriots 16 when the fourth quarter starts.

3:35 On third and 8 from the 49ers 15, Deebo Samuel lines up at running back and runs outside to the left for one yard, then grabs his left knee after the play.

FOURTH QUARTER

3:36 Robbie Gould makes a 32-yard field goal.

49ers 33, Patriots 6.

3:47 On third and 5 from the 49ers 22, Jamar Taylor intercepts Jarrett Stidham. That's Taylor's second pick of the game. The 49ers should retire his number right freaking now.

3:57 On third and 7 from the 46, Jerick McKinnon loses a yard. He is the worst running back on the roster and it's painfully obvious. Good thing the 49ers have JaMycal Hasty.

The 49ers win 33-6. Stay tuned for their grades.