The 49ers have the unenviable task of playing the NFL’s first game in Australia, when they’ll face the Rams in Week 1.

Not only do the 49ers have to play in Australia, but they have to go up against one of their biggest rivals. The 49ers-Rams game could very well have massive implications on both the playoff and NFC West division race, and both teams will have to play in it while dealing with jet lag and a time change that will mess with every coach and players’ schedules.

More SI: The NFL's Australia Game Is a Bridge Too Far

Technically, the Rams are the team losing a home game. In reality, however, it’s the 49ers who are at a disadvantage. When the 49ers play the Rams at SoFi Stadium, the crowd is filled with 49ers fans. The Rams often have to go silent count to manage the crowd noise at their own stadium, which as a result, is jokingly referred to as “Levi’s South.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is particularly unhappy with the decision, saying he “doesn’t see any pro” to his team playing overseas, and especially that far away.

During an appearance with Packers head coach Matt LeFleur on Pro Football Talk, LaFleur said he’s “pretty sure the Rams lobbied” to play the 49ers in Australia.

“I know for a fact they did. That’s why it’s so bothersome,” Shanahan chimed in.

Kyle Shanahan knows for a fact the Rams lobbied to play them in Australia because 49ers fans take over SoFi Stadium



Kyle: “I’m requesting them in Mexico. Not that it gives us an advantage, but it’s fair to make them go out of the country twice too.”pic.twitter.com/T3SfehD46Z — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) March 31, 2026

In spite of the NFL granting the Rams’ request, Shanahan has a request back at the league—for the Rams to play the 49ers in their Mexico City game.

“Hopefully the league will do right and let us play the Rams in Mexico since we’ve gotta go out of the country twice and they requested us, I’m requesting them in Mexico. Not that it gives us an advantage, it’s just fair to make them go out of the country twice, too.”

Shanahan “gets” why the Rams would want to play the 49ers on a neutral site, but doesn’t seem to keen on the NFL granting the Rams’ wish while the 49ers are now set to play two international games at different times in one season.

“That would suck to have to do silent cadence and have our home game at their stadium. So I get their ambitions, but they were rewarded that,” Shanahan noted. “I’m just hoping we can get my request, too.”

Shanahan said they’re still discussing how early they plan to arrive in Australia to adjust to the time change and begin practicing before one of the most important games of the season.

Even after the game, the 49ers and Rams still could be at a disadvantage in their subsequent game(s). Both teams will have a long week before their Week 2 matchup, but it will not necessarily be easy to adjust back to their regular schedules and time zone. Shanahan is hoping the 49ers will play on Monday Night Football the following week, giving them an extra day to manage the logistical challenge that will be the NFL’s first Australia game.

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