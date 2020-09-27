49ers 36, Giants 9: Grades

Here are the 49ers grades for their 36-9 win over the New York Giants.

MULLENS: A.

He started the game slowly. Seemed jittery and out of rhythm with the rest of the offense in the first quarter -- understandable, considering he played no preseason and didn’t take reps with the starters during training camp. But he hung tough, made good reads and committed no turnovers. And then in the second half, something clicked. Suddenly, he began to toy with the Giants. You get the feeling Mullens could have thrown for 450 yards and three touchdowns if the game were closer. He showed arm strength, mobility in the pocket, the ability to make throws from different platforms and arm slots, the ability to go through three reads in one play, the ability to see the entire field. The ability to play quarterback at a high level. Sure, he played the lowly Giants, but he also played without his best wide receiver, best tight end and two best running backs. Despite all those injuries, Mullens played so well the 49ers can afford to sit Jimmy Garoppolo another week if his high-ankle sprain isn’t 100-percent healthy. Usually, high-ankle sprains take four to six weeks to heal. Take your time, Jimmy. Let Nick cook for a while.

WIDE RECEIVERS: A-MINUS.

Bradon Aiyuk struggled in the first half but took over the game in the second half and finished with 101 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. He’s going to be terrific if he isn’t already. Kendrick Bourne dropped a couple passes but still finished with four catches for 63 yards. They’re a solid duo. When Deebo Samuel returns, the 49ers will have an outstanding trio.

RUNNING BACKS: C-MINUS

They ran 28 times for just 62 yards against a Giants defense that was on the field for two-thirds of the game and was completely gassed by the end. Jerick McKinnon is a quality third-down back, but not an every-down runner. He doesn’t hit the hole hard enough and he’s not as fast as he used to be. Jeff Wilson is a terrific receiver out of the backfield -- he had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. But neither Wilson nor McKinnon runs as hard or is as explosive or as fast as Raheem Mostert. The 49ers missed him more than anyone against the Giants.

TIGHT ENDS: A.

Jordan Reed caught two passes for 23 yards and nearly caught a touchdown pass before leaving the game with a knee injury. Ross Dwelley was even better -- he had four catches for 49 yards. Dwelley has the best hands on the team -- no exaggeration -- and he’s improving after the catch. He’s a terrific player who could start for half the teams in the NFL. It seems he finally has earned a consistent role in the offense. About time.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: C-PLUS.

They were physically outmatched by the Giants defensive tackles -- Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence and Dalvin Tomlinson. That’s a big reason the 49ers running game was so poor. Plus the pass protection was poor in the first half. But it improved dramatically in the second half as the Giants defense wore down.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: A-MINUS.

Nick Bosa and Dee Ford didn’t play, so their backups, Kerry Hyder and Dion Jordan, each played well and recorded a sack. Go figure. Give credit to defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, one of the best D-line coaches in the NFL. Javon Kinlaw also broke up a pass and made a couple nice run stops. The 49ers still have a terrific defensive line even without Bosa and Ford.

LINEBACKERS: A.

Would have been an A-plus if not for Kwon Alexander, who plays with zero discipline. He gave up multiple long runs to quarterback Daniel Jones. But those runs ultimately didn’t hurt the 49ers. And Fred Warner played so well, he made up for Alexander’s mistakes. Warner led the 49ers in tackles, plus he intercepted a pass. He is the best middle linebacker in football.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: A-MINUS.

Cornerback Jason Verrett made his first start in three years and played well. A healthy and durable Verrett would be a huge addition to the 49ers -- he used to be a top-tier corner who could play man-to-man coverage and zone. The other starter, Emmanuel Moseley, left the game with a concussion, but Dontae Johnson replaced him and broke up a pass. The only bad plays from this group were a few penalties.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D.

Kyle Nelson forgot how to snap the ball and cost the 49ers a field goal and an extra point. I’ve never seen a long-snapper get the yips before.

COACHES: A-PLUS.

One of the best coaching performances I’ve ever seen. The Niners were missing nine starters and playing a game on the road on a surface that tore two ACLs just last week. Despite all that, Kyle Shanahan had his players ready to play hard, and he put together a brilliant game plan. Even without an effective run game, he dominated the time of possession and kept his defense fresh. He also got 10 receivers involved in the passing game and made the Giants look like a minor-league team. And Robert Saleh was just as good. He showed tremendous creativity with his blitzes and kept Daniel Jones off balance all game. This win should give the 49ers tremendous confidence. If they can win games with their backups, imagine how good they can be when their starters return.