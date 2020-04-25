All49ers
49ers Acquire LT Trent Williams from Washington in Trade

Grant Cohn

The 49ers may have just acquired Joe Staley's heir apparent at left tackle.

Saturday morning, the 49ers acquired veteran left tackle Trent Williams in a trade with the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round pick in 2021, according to the NFL Network.

Trent Williams, 31, played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan from 2010 to 2013 when Shanahan was Washington's offensive coordinator. Shanahan's father, Mike Shanahan, drafted Williams with the fourth pick in the 2010 draft. 

Williams went to Oklahoma and is a specialist in the zone-blocking scheme which the 49ers offense features. He is an elite left tackle and franchise cornerstone when healthy. But he will be a free agent after the upcoming season.

Williams sat out the 2019 season over a contract dispute with the Redskins, who have been trying unsuccessfully to trade Williams since the trade deadline of last season. Finally, Washington found a partner.

The 49ers traded for Williams because Staley will turn 36 next season and got injured twice in 2019. If he chooses to retire this offseason -- and he might -- the 49ers have his replacement ready. 

Staley was the 28th pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. Last June, he signed a two-year contract extension through 2021, but there have been rumors all offseason that he could abruptly retire. This trade adds fuel to those rumors.

As a result of this trade, the 49ers have just two draft picks remaining this year: A sixth-rounder (210) and a seventh-rounder (217). The 49ers traded a first-, a fourth- and a fifth-rounder on Thursday to the Vikings in exchange for a pick the 49ers used to take Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

