49ers Agree to One-Year Deal with Jordan Reed

Grant Cohn

This could be major.

The 49ers agreed to a one-year deal with tight end Jordan Reed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

The deal is heavily incentive-based because Reed, 30, has had seven concussions, he missed all of 2019 and one more blow to the head could end his career.

But if he’s healthy, he could make the 49ers offense even more dangerous than it was last season.

Reed was one of the most dangerous tight ends in the NFL from 2015 to 2016. Those two seasons, he caught 153 passes, gained 1,638 receiving yards and scored 17 touchdowns. For comparison, George Kittle has scored 12 touchdowns in his entire career.

But the past three seasons, Reed has played just 19 games. Still, he has been effective when he has played. For his career, he has caught a whopping 73.8 percent of the passes that have come his way.

He’s big (6’2”, 240 lbs.), slippery and an expert at getting open over the middle. Meaning Jimmy Garoppolo should love him, if he makes it through training camp.

The 49ers have been trying to sign a second tight end all offseason -- they reportedly were interested in both Austin Hooper and Evan Engram. It seems the 49ers want to use more two-tight-end formations this season, which would make sense, considering they lost wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, and Deebo Samuel could miss the first month of the season with a broken foot. The 49ers need experienced pass-catchers, and Reed has caught 446 passes.

Reed is the third player the 49ers have signed this season who was drafted by Washington when Kyle Shanahan was its offensive coordinator -- left tackle Trent Williams and right guard Tom Compton are the other two. Shanahan is so loyal to the players he drafted in Washington and Atlanta.

It will be interesting to see if he’s as loyal to the players he has drafted in San Francisco. I wonder how George Kittle feels about the 49ers signing another tight end before extending his contract.

Stay tuned. Shanahan and John Lynch will speak about this signing today.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Aje806tx49
Aje806tx49

Now this does effect Ross Dwelley lol But I doubt Grant acknowledges that

Aje806tx49
Aje806tx49

Grants going to make it out to be like there not signing Kittle because of Reed NOT TRUE all the nfl analysts are saying this has NO IMPACT on signing George Kittle so don’t let Grant fool you lol

Aje806tx49
Aje806tx49

How’s Ross Dwelley?? Lol

