Emmanuel Moseley to Miss Several Weeks with a High Ankle Sprain

More bad news for the 49ers secondary.

They already lost No. 1 cornerback Jason Verrett for the season back in Week 1. Now, they will lose No. 2 cornerback Emmanuel Moseley for several weeks due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered Sunday in the 49ers' 30-23 loss to the Seahawks, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Which means Moseley could miss the rest of the regular season. The 49ers have just five games remaining.

So the 49ers most likely will start Josh Norman and Dontae Johnson down the stretch. Or the 49ers could start rookies Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas, although that seems unlikely given how pooly they've performed in limited opportunities.

“We'll see how the week plays out," Shanahan said. "We're obviously struggling in that area. Now losing E-Man definitely doesn't make it easier, but we're going to keep having the young guys compete. Hopefully they can get more and more ready. D-Mo [DB Deommodore Lenoir] did a couple good things in the game, but then struggled on some things also so. I’m happy with [CB] Ambry [Thomas] and how he played on special teams. I thought it was his best game by far on special teams, having three tackles on it and doing the right thing on those. And hopefully those two can up their game up and push Dontae and Norman a little bit. But those are the guys that we’ve got.”

And those are terrible options. Winning games with the cornerbacks they have left will be quite the challenge.