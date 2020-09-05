Well, bust my buttons.

The 49ers have just doubled their salary cap space. They restructured veteran defensive end Dee Ford’s contract by converting $9.5 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Meaning the 49ers just created $9.5 million in cap space, and now have roughly $19 million they can spend in 2020.

Maybe the 49ers simply want to save this cap space for next year. Or maybe they want to spend it on free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. I’m just saying.

On Thursday, 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke on KNBR in San Francisco and was asked if he’s interested in signing Clowney. Here’s what Lynch said: “We’re out of cash. That would be nice. I love adding great players, but Jed keeps looking at me and saying, ‘Man, I’ve been there for you, but come on.’ I say that in jest, but we’ve got a salary cap and we’re pressed up against it.”

Notice Lynch never denied interest in Clowney. In fact, Lynch said signing Clowney would be “nice,” and called him a “great player.” Lynch dodged the question by saying the 49ers were out of cash.

Now they have plenty of cash. Will York let Lynch spend it on Clowney? I’ll tell you one thing -- if Eddie DeBartolo Jr. still were the owner, the 49ers would sign Clowney, just as they signed Deion Sanders in 1994. They would go all in, and not waste their Super Bowl window.

Will York go all in?

This is a defining moment for him. Let’s see what he does.