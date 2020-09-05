SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

49ers Create $9.5 Million in Salary Cap Space by Restructuring Dee Ford's Contract

Grant Cohn

Well, bust my buttons.

The 49ers have just doubled their salary cap space. They restructured veteran defensive end Dee Ford’s contract by converting $9.5 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. 

Meaning the 49ers just created $9.5 million in cap space, and now have roughly $19 million they can spend in 2020.

Maybe the 49ers simply want to save this cap space for next year. Or maybe they want to spend it on free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. I’m just saying.

On Thursday, 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke on KNBR in San Francisco and was asked if he’s interested in signing Clowney. Here’s what Lynch said: “We’re out of cash. That would be nice. I love adding great players, but Jed keeps looking at me and saying, ‘Man, I’ve been there for you, but come on.’ I say that in jest, but we’ve got a salary cap and we’re pressed up against it.”

Notice Lynch never denied interest in Clowney. In fact, Lynch said signing Clowney would be “nice,” and called him a “great player.” Lynch dodged the question by saying the 49ers were out of cash.

Now they have plenty of cash. Will York let Lynch spend it on Clowney? I’ll tell you one thing -- if Eddie DeBartolo Jr. still were the owner, the 49ers would sign Clowney, just as they signed Deion Sanders in 1994. They would go all in, and not waste their Super Bowl window.

Will York go all in?

This is a defining moment for him. Let’s see what he does.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the 49ers Won't Name Emmanuel Moseley a Starting Cornerback

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers are reluctant to name Emmanuel Moseley a starting cornerback.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Final 49ers 53-Man Roster Projection

Here's one final attempt to predict the San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster before they announce it.

Grant Cohn

by

whitesauce

Kyle Shanahan has Lukewarm Praise for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan gave San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lukewarm praise about his decision-making.

Grant Cohn

by

49er

The Potential Six Practice Squad Veterans

Here are six veterans the San Francisco 49ers might sign to their practice squad.

Leo Luna

Why the 49ers made Tom Compton take a Pay Cut

The 49ers may have cut Tom Compton's salary to create salary-cap space to sign someone, perhaps Jadeveon Clowney.

Grant Cohn

Player Comparisons for Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis

Here's are comparisons for 49ers wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis.

Grant Cohn

by

omagiantsfan

Jason Verrett Injured his Hamstring during 49ers Practice

Cornerback Jason Verrett reportedly suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during 49ers practice.

Grant Cohn

by

Dallas9er

Why the 49ers Will Likely Hold off on Signing Mohamed Sanu

Here's why the 49ers probably will hold off on signing wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers Cutdown Tracker: Jamar Taylor Released

This is the cutdown tracker for the San Francisco 49ers. They have cut nickelback Jamar Taylor.

Grant Cohn

49ers Place Tavon Austin on I.R. with Knee Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have placed wide receiver Tavon Austin on the Injured Reserve List with a knee injury.

Grant Cohn