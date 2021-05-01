49ers Draft Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir with Pick No. 172

The 49ers continue to address their biggest weaknesses.

First, they drafted two offensive linemen. Now, they've taken two cornerbacks -- Ambry Thomas in Round 3, and Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir with pick No. 172.

And now, the 49ers' two biggest weaknesses aren't so weak.

Lenoir was a top-100 high-school recruit who played four years at Oregon, where he recorded 111 tackles, 6 interceptions and 21 pass breakups. In 2020, he was voted second team all Pac 12. So he has pedigree.

NFL.com says Lenoir is a physical defensive back who tackles well. He's 5'11" with short arms, and he runs a 4.5 40-yard dash, so he may not be able to play outside cornerback at a high level in the NFL.

In fact, Lenoir may never become a starter for the 49ers, but he's versatile enough to backup multiple positions, such as cornerback, nickelback and safety.

And if all goes well, he could become the 49ers primary nickelback next year when starter K'Waun Williams leaves in free agency.

The 49ers cornerback room now is quite full, with Lenoir, Thomas, Williams, Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. Which means the weakest position on the defense is now safety. Because the starters, Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward, both have a history of missing games. When they're healthy, they're terrific. But when they're out, the 49ers defense suffers.

Look for the 49ers to add a safety at some point in this draft or in free agency. They can't go into the season with so many question marks at one spot.