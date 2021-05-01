49ers Draft Offensive Tackle Jaylon Moore with Pick No. 155

The 49ers are not messing around.

Last season, they got two quarterbacks injured and gave up more quarterback hits than any other team. So this week, after drafting quarterback Trey Lance, they've taken not one but two offensive linemen to protect him. They took guard Aaron Banks in Round 2, and now have taken offensive tackle Jaylon Moore in Round 5 with pick No. 155.

Banks could start immediately at right guard, while Moore most likely will be a backup. And that's OK. The 49ers need a starting-caliber backup at right tackle, because the starter, Mike McGlinchey, had a down season in 2020.

Moore is a run-blocking specialist, just like McGlinchey. But Moore is more stout and compact -- 6'5", 315 pounds, as opposed to McGlinchey, who's 6'8", 290 pounds.

Moore went to Western Michigan, where he first played defensive line before he moved to left tackle. He was a three-year starter, and he played in the Senior Bowl, as did Aaron Banks, Trey Sermon and Ambry Thomas. The 49ers clearly like players who go to the Senior Bowl.

Moore could be the 49ers' swing tackle as a rookie, meaning the first offensive tackle off the bench. If McGlinchey continues to struggle, Moore could replace him. The 49ers have options. They're not at the mercy of McGlinchey's weight fluctuations.

And they've now added three players to the offensive line -- Moore, Banks and veteran center Alex Mack. So the worst position on offense has improved

Credit the 49ers for honestly assessing their weaknesses and addressing them. Had they done this last season, perhaps they would have won more games.