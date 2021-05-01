49ers Draft Safety Talanoa Hufanga with Pick No. 180

The 49ers just hedged their bets at strong safety.

This offseason, they re-signed injury-prone safety Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year deal. And now, in Round 5 with pick No. 180, the 49ers have drafted injury-prone safety Talanoa Hufanga from USC. Between the two of them, the 49ers probably figure they'll get 17 healthy starts.

Hufanga is an excellent strong safety when healthy. In just six games last season, he recorded 62 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 interceptions and two forced fumbles. He's the playmaker Tartt has never been for the 49ers. That's the theory, at least.

But Hufanga and Tartt have things in common. Both of them throw their bodies around and suffer injuries because of their play style. Hufanga has broken his collarbone twice and dislocated his shoulder twice, while Tartt has had similar injuries. In both cases, the breaks came from poor tackling technique. Perhaps the 49ers can clean up Hufanga's technique, although they never could with Tartt.

Even if Hufanga continues to get injured and miss games, he's a fine pick at the end of Round 5. This is the spot to take chances on players with medical issues. And if he stays healthy, he has the potential to replace Tartt as the starting strong safety in 2022 and be an impact playmaker as well. Good risk to take late in the draft.

Now the 49ers have four safeties with talent -- Hufanga, Tartt, Jimmie Ward and Tarvarius Moore. Between the four of them, the 49ers should have enough depth to make it through the season.