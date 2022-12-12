49ers Expect Deebo Samuel to Return in the Regular Season

Great news for the San Francisco 49ers.

Deebo Samuel is expected back some time in the regular season. Samuel was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and ankle, which is a tremendous win for both him and the 49ers. The injury looked like it was going to be significantly worse, so for Samuel to come out with a sprain is the best case scenario.

Samuel sustained the injury in the second-quarter when he took an inside handoff and was met by multiple defenders. His leg got caught up under the defender making the tackle on him and was carted off the field shortly after. He did not return to the game. When that all occurred, it felt like Samuel's season was over. Anytime the cart comes out for a player, it usually indicates that the injury is severe.

A sprained MCL and ankle are not minor by any means, but the fact that he did not break or tear anything given what transpired is phenomenal. This means that Samuel will not need to go on Injured Reserve, which is also great news for the 49ers. They can only activate two more players off of Injured Reserve after they burned six activations already. Presumably those two activations will go to Javon Kinlaw and Elijah Mitchell.

Playing against Seattle this week is obviously out of the question for Samuel. And I would presume that the next week against the Washington Commanders is off the table as well. The earliest Samuel would even be considered is probably against the Las Vegas Raiders, but that too seems like a stretch. The 49ers should aim no sooner than the season finale against the Cardinals. That game could have playoff implications in regards to seeding and clinching the NFC West. Having Samuel back for that game would be justifiable.

Expecting Samuel back at some point in the regular season likely means he will give it a go when he is not 100 percent. San Francisco needs to be extremely cautious with him. Having Samuel for the playoffs far supersedes his availability for the regular season. Either way, the fact that he can come back and did not sustain a season-ending injury is a joyous occasion for him and the 49ers.