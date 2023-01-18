49ers Front Office is Taking a hit Thanks to the Titans

The front office of the 49ers just got a bit weaker thanks to the Titans.

Some bad news is stemming from the San Francisco 49ers front office.

Ran Carthon, the director of player personnel, is reportedly leaving the 49ers to become the new general manager of the Tennessee Titans according to Mike Garafalo of NFL Network.

The director of player personnel deals with the scouting department, meaning their work is heavily utilized in the late rounds. That just so happens to be where the 49ers find tremendous players. It makes sense why the Titans would want to tap into that. While it is bad news that he is leaving as Carthon played a part in the late-round draft gems the 49ers find, it is great news for him to get this opportunity.

The Titans fired Jon Robinson, their previous general manager, late in the regular season that saw Tennessee finish their worst season since 2015. The hope is that Carthon can help reload the team with his ability to build a great scouting department as he did with the 49ers.

Carthon was brought in by Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch when the two were hired to their respective positions in 2017. The 49ers will look to find a new director of player personnel with the hope that they won't see a drop-off in their ability to find excellent late-round talents. With Carthon on the way to the Titans, this means that the 49ers will be granted a third-round compensatory draft pick.

So now the 49ers will have three third-round compensatory draft picks in this year's upcoming NFL draft. One is from former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh going to the Jets, while the other is from former offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel going to the Dolphins. The 49ers are stacked with third-round draft capital now, which will give them ammo to possibly trade up in the draft should they choose to do so.

Best of luck to Carthon on his new position.