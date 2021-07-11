Sports Illustrated home
Jimmie Ward on Sean McVay: "I Don't Understand Why He Tries to Go at Me."

"If you look at my track record, you'd be like, 'Damn, this m----- f----- dominated against the Rams.'"
Here's one of the best parts from my hour-long interview with 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward.

Q: Most memorable moment of your career?

WARD: "I want to say the Rams game, 2019."

Q: I remember they tried you with Cooper Kupp, Gerald Everett -- lots of guys.

WARD: "Yeah. What's with their coach (Sean McVay)? Does he have the big head? I don't want to say he has the big head, because I think he's a hell of a coach. But what does he have against me to make him go at me every game and lose? And I don't even talk s--- when we play the Rams. I don't remember me talking s---. But I've had some good games against them. I don't understand why he tries to go at me. I think I would try to go at somebody else. 

"If you look at my track record, you'd be like, 'Damn, this m----- f----- dominated against the Rams.' I even blocked a punt against them. Why even go at me? I don't know, maybe there's film. I wish I knew what offensive coordinators think of me. Do they say, 'We're going to go at this guy, he doesn't cover as well, doesn't tackle well."? I don't think they say that. I just would like to know. 

"I know (McVay) is going to try to at me this year. I've been talking a lot of s---. I'm pretty sure it's going to get to him, so we'll see. I'll get more balls thrown to me, so I'll get more action, and if I can back up what I'm talking about now and this whole offseason, hopefully I'll get paid more money."

