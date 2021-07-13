Sports Illustrated home
Jimmie Ward on Matthew Stafford: "What was the problem in Detroit?"

Tommy Huxley, a 49ers fan watching live on YouTube, asked Ward if he thinks he will continue to play well against the Rams now that Matthew Stafford is their quarterback instead of Jared Goff.
This might have been the best moment of my hourlong interview with Jimmie Ward, and I didn't even ask the question that led to it.

I expected Ward would give a generic answer and sidestep the question, offending no one. He did not. He launched into his true feeling about Stafford, Goff and the Rams, God love him.

Here's what Ward said.

WARD: "I like Stafford, but they still will have the same players that he'll be throwing the ball to. He's the same quarterback who was on the Detroit Lions and they still didn't go to the playoffs, and they had Megatron (Calvin Johnson). What was the problem over there in Detroit? Are you going to blame the city? What was the problem? Was it the money? If they city didn't have enough money to bring players over there, why even have an NFL team? That's a big question mark. 

"They went and traded Jared Goff, who went to the playoffs several times and went to the Super Bowl. Yeah, he lost. He went to the Super Bowl, though. I've yet to see that with Matt Stafford. And I'm saying, he's still great. I believe he's a top 10 quarterback, maybe top 5. I don't know. We'll see. I'm just going off of what I see. And I see Jared Goff got those boys to the Super Bowl."

You can watch the full interview below.

