49ers Fullback Kyle Juszczyk Week to Week with Strained Hamstring

Grant Cohn

The 49ers changed Thursday’s practice to a walkthrough because they have so many injured players. They will return to practice Friday, which will be the final practice of training camp.

The newest injury comes from fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who pulled his hamstring during Wednesday’s practice. The 49ers say he’s week to week, meaning he may or may not play in the regular season opener.

In addition to Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle tweaked his hamstring during Wednesday’s practice and did not participate in team drills. But head coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle’s injury is not serious. He almost certainly will play in the opener.

The 49ers started training camp abruptly on August 15 after skipping training camp and OTAs -- all teams did. The NFL cancelled them during the pandemic. And the 49ers have suffered a slew of injuries since camp started, perhaps because the players weren’t completely prepared for full-speed practices.

Defensive end Nick Bosa strained a muscle in his leg and has missed the second half of camp.

Defensive end Dee Ford injured his calf.

Nickelback K’Waun Williams also injured his calf and has missed all of camp.

Center Ben Garland injured his ankle.

Guard Ross Reynolds has a bone bruise.

Tight end Ross Dwelley injured his foot.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk pulled his hamstring.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his foot before camp started.

Wide receiver Richie James Jr. broke his wrist before camp started.

And wide receiver Jalen Hurd tore his ACL.

The 49ers first game will be Sept. 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.

