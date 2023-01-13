49ers Getting Back Two Pivotal Starters for Playoff Matchup Against Seattle

This is tremendous for the 49ers as they continue to reach full strength.

Great news has emerged Thursday for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan revealed that Dre Greenlaw and Aaron Banks will be active for their Wild Card playoff matchup against Seattle. Both players were out in the regular season finale versus Arizona as they each sustained an injury the week prior against the Raiders.

Greenlaw sustained a back injury, while Banks was sustained a knee sprain. Both did not finish the game against the Raiders. The injuries that Greenlaw and Banks suffered looked like it could've kept them out longer. Being back this quickly shows just how tough these players are and that their injuries aren't too serious to keep them out. Banks and Greenlaw have been having an incredible year, arguably Pro Bowl caliber, so their return is huge for the 49ers.

"They looked good yesterday," said Shanahan. "We've got a number of guys back that we haven't had, so I'm excited about it."

It doesn't sound like these two will be limited in any capacity. This is tremendous for the 49ers as they continue to reach full strength. Last week the 49ers got Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel back. Their return was a good kickstart game for them going into the playoffs.

Along with Greenlaw and Banks, the 49ers will be getting back Kevin Givens. The rich just keep getting richer with the 49ers defensive line. Everything seems to be aligning perfectly for the 49ers. They are playing at a high-level in all three phases of the team. And now they are at just about full strength with all of their key starting players along with depth returning.

It's going to be tough to imagine a scenario where the 49ers lose to the Seahawks come Saturday when they kickoff the Wild Card playoff round.