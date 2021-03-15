49ers Give Jason Verrett One-Year Contract Worth Up to $6.5 Million

Now, this is a good move.

After starting the offseason with two underwhelming signings -- Emmanuel Moseley and Kyle Juszczyk -- the 49ers now have made a major signing.

The re-signed cornerback Jason Verrett to a conditional one-year, $5.5 million contract that can be worth up to $6.5 million if he makes the Pro Bowl, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

I like this signing for lots of reasons.

Reason No. 1: It's a one-year deal. Verrett will turn 30 this offseason and has missed most of his career with injuries -- signing him to a lucrative, multi-year extension would have been a major mistake. There's a significant chance Verrett will get injured again and last season was an aberration. So it's good the 49ers didn't lock him up long term.

Reason No. 2: It's a reasonable one-year deal. When healthy, Verrett is one of the 10 best cornerbacks in the NFL. He can shut down All Pro wide receivers such as DeAndre Hopkins. But Verrett isn't healthy all the time, and this contract reflects that. He's making just a bit more than fellow starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Reason No. 3: The 49ers now have two starting corners before free agency starts. Which means they don't have to sign any more starters, or draft any Day 1 starters either. They can take the best player available in Round 1, which could be an offensive lineman or a quarterback. And they can spend their cap space on an edge rusher and a center instead of a stud cornerback.

Stay tuned for more free-agent news as it breaks.