49ers GM John Lynch Explains What Went Wrong With Trey Sermon

Trey Sermon was a complete non-factor in 2021.

After receiving a ton of reps in training camp with the first-team, Sermon could not take advantage of the opportunities the 49ers were gifting him.

Even during the preseason, Sermon failed to maximize his opportunities. Whatever it was that went wrong with him, Kyle Shanahan clearly did not see him as a player he could validate carving a role in the offense. Sermon just was not ready to Shanahan. Injuries also played a part in his invisible rookie season, but the year was just poor for Sermon.

49ers general manager John Lynch gave his thoughts on what happened with Sermon Wednesday at the scouting combine.

"Trey, I think, had to make an adjustment to how you run in the NFL. And I think that's natural for rookies and got in a situation where Elijah was playing a lot as the season evolved, Deebo became a big part of what we were doing. We also had Jeff Wilson once he got healthy and Raheem at the start, so it was a crowded room. But Trey is someone we're really excited about, as we are with Elijah and we like our depth in that room and it's not bad to be able to turn to Deebo when you need a play or two, so.”

I think Sermon will show major strides in 2022. When he was drafted in the third-round, there was a lot of hope and promise of what he could be in the 49ers' offense given how favorable they are for running backs. But I think he is best suited with the offensive running style that is to be catered and tinkered with Trey Lance as the starter.

Sermon does have familiarity with read-option and zone-reads, so he might have the edge on Elijah Mitchell. But ultimately, none of this will matter if Sermon doesn't become a quick decision running back. What makes Shanahan's offense so great on the ground is it cuts the gray area. You HAVE to be one cut and go, or else the effectiveness of the play will be ruined. It also doesn't help that Sermon isn't speedy like Mitchell.

Still, Sermon should be solid next season as the 49ers cannot allow such a weighted draft pick be buried on the depth chart. He most certainly cannot be a healthy scratch for many games as he was last season. All the cards are in Sermon's hands now. It is what he will make of it that will determine his 2022 season.