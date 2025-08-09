49ers GM John Lynch Provides Injury Update on WR Jauan Jennings
As the season quickly approaches, Jauan Jennings’ calf injury and contract situation make him a key storyline to watch.
Jennings hasn't made an appearance on the field since Day 4 of training camp on July 27, almost two weeks ago.
Jennings' timeline remains unclear
Jennings sustained a calf injury during training camp, but 49ers general manager John Lynch has not provided a timeline for his return.
Unlike in previous seasons, when 49ers players held out of training camp over contract disputes, Jennings reported despite seeking an extension.
The 49ers’ top priority should be keeping Jennings on the roster, although the full extent of his calf injury has not been disclosed.
"Jauan’s working with our health and performance staff, trying to get back out on the field," stated Lynch on KNBR on Thursday.
“Jauan got his calf in the offseason, strained it, and calves can kind of linger, unfortunately. And came out, practiced some, and wasn’t feeling great, and so we’ve kind of put him off to the side. But Jauan’s working hard, like he always does. Don’t have any timetable, but we’ll see. Looking forward to getting J.J., as we call him, out there on the field. He’s such a big part of who we are and what we want to be. Eager to get him back, but won’t do it until he’s ready.”
Jennings is a key offensive weapon
Jennings and the 49ers will need to move forward before the start of the regular season which is only a month away.
He currently aims to pledge further allegiance to San Francisco, as the 28-year-old’s two-year, $11.89 million contract expires at the end of this season.
Lynch expressed the importance Jennings has in both the locker room and on the field, but remained reluctant to share any details about an extension.
"We keep that stuff behind the scenes, but Jauan's a big part of who we are, like I just said," Lynch said. "I think, if you watch him play, you can see why. When you're blocking people, and they end up in the Gatorade table, that's a good thing for us. He kind of embodies a lot of who we want to be, and so, we love having J.J. around here."
While it's likely a minor concern, Jennings will be focused on building off his career-best 2024 season, in which he totalled 975 receiving yards and six touchdowns.