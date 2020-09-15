49ers have No Solution for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The 49ers have a Kyler Murray problem.

Actually, it’s bigger than that. They have a mobile-quarterback problem. They can’t keep mobile QBs in the pocket. Not Murray. Not Russell Wilson. And those are two quarterbacks the 49ers will face four times this season.

On Sunday, the 49ers had no plan to keep Murray in the pocket. They had all offseason to develop a plan, but still let him rush for 91 yards, 7 yards per carry and one touchdown.

On Monday, I asked 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan his plan to keep Murray in the pocket in the future. Shanahan didn’t have a concrete answer.

“That’s always a challenge,” Shanahan said. “It’s a challenge with all mobile quarterbacks. You’re going to try as hard as you can, but you’re not always going to be able to (keep him in the pocket). I thought there were a number of times yesterday that when he did break out of the pocket, we were able to contain him pretty well. The worst one was a third and long where we didn’t stay in our lanes very well, we got up the field too much -- I think it was third and 17 -- and he broke to the left, and we had too many guys in coverage. That was one we were very undisciplined on.

“Besides that, I thought we handled him decent until it started to break toward the end. He’s going to get his yards scrambling. We’re just trying to stop him before he gets a first down. Unfortunately, we had two personal fouls on those, so you end up giving him 18 more plays on the day, which is way too many opportunities. Then we blitzed, and when we blitzed we got aggressive, which I’m glad we did, but he got through there. When that happens, he ran for a touchdown. When he slides, we can’t touch him. When he dives, we can’t touch him either. I know they’re not the most aggressive fouls and they frustrate everybody, but it is the letter of the law and it is the rule. We can’t give them free first downs.”

Correct me if I’m wrong, but it sounds like Shanahan’s big adjustment is to have his defense commit fewer late hits against mobile quarterbacks after they’ve already escaped the pocket and scrambled down field. That’s what he said.

He said it’s hard to corral mobile quarterbacks. He said Murray will get his yards on the ground, but the key is to stop him before he gains first downs and not to commit late hits.

That’s the best the 49ers can do?

I think they can do better. Shanahan and Robert Saleh are terrific, smart coaches who can come up with ways to keep Murray and Wilson in the pocket. All they have to do is tell the defensive linemen not to rush wildly at the quarterback. Simply maintain their rush lanes and don’t sell out to sack him, because the 49ers should want Murray to throw from the pocket. Make Murray be a quarterback. He’s 5’10”.

On Monday, Shanahan seemed focused on the personal foul calls during Murray’s scrambles. Shanahan clearly doesn’t like the rule, but the rule is the rule. The NFL wants to protect quarterbacks. Shanahan could take advantage of the rule by getting his own mobile quarterback -- that’s what Bill Belichick did this offseason. And everything Belichick does is right.

I’m not saying the 49ers should overhaul their offense and get rid of Jimmy Garoppolo just yet -- that’s a conversation for another day. But I am saying the 49ers better have a more sophisticated plan for corralling Murray the next time they play him.