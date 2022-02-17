49ers Have Second Best Odds to Acquire Aaron Rodgers

Trey Lance is the starter for the San Francisco 49ers.

However, should the 49ers for whatever reason have a change of heart, there is one quarterback out there that can slide in. No, it isn't retaining Jimmy Garoppolo, and it isn't Tom Brady who is retired.

It is Aaron Rodgers.

The 49ers have the second best odds to acquire Rodgers in a trade, per BetOnline.ag.

Unreal. I am literally at a loss for words that Rodgers could still be linked to the 49ers in any facet. Bettors selecting the 49ers are wild and clearly are lost on this.

In no way, shape, or form is Rodgers coming to the 49ers a realistic trade scenario. ZERO chance it ever gets considered, let alone happens. The only basis that ties Rodgers to the 49ers is because of the rumors that they were tapping the Packers on the shoulder about Rodgers last year. That is where the "beef" stemmed from with Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur since he was trying to backdoor a trade.

And maybe the reason the 49ers have the second best odds is because Rodgers grew up a 49ers fan? I don't know. Most bettors do not typically operate on logic because if they did, the 49ers wouldn't be anywhere near the top. In fact, last night the 49ers had the BEST odds to land Rodgers. It is complete insanity.

The 49ers are the last team to ever get considered in a trade for Rodgers. Green Bay would rather pay Rodgers to go away than to send him to Santa Clara. Teams in the NFC North, the Lions, Bears, and Vikings would have a better chance of acquiring Rodgers. The rivalry that the Packers have with the 49ers would not allow them to make this deal.

And imagine if you're in the Packers' front office. They would look like complete laughingstocks for giving Rodgers away to the 49ers because that would give the 49ers complete dominance over the NFC. This is why the Broncos are the favorite and have been the team linked the most in a trade for Rodgers.

It behooves the Packers to get him out of the conference so that they do not look like fools. Any talk of Rodgers to the 49ers is complete fantasy football. The 49ers have a better chance getting Brady aboard from the Buccaneers than they do Rodgers from the Packers.

The 49ers is Lance's team now and no one else's.