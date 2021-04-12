Kyle Shanahan to Attend Justin Fields' Second Pro Day

For a while, everybody's best guess was Mac Jones, but experts have begun to walk back those predictions, because the 49ers just might prefer Fields.

No one seems to know which quarterback the 49ers will draft.

For a while, everybody's best guess was Mac Jones, but experts have begun to walk back those predictions, because the 49ers just might prefer Justin Fields.

Both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will attend Fields' second Pro Day this Wednesday -- they missed the first one while they were watching Mac Jones throw at Alabama's Pro Day. The only other team who will watch Fields throw this week is the New England Patriots, who own the 15h pick, which means they're not currently in a position to take him. So the session almost feels like a private workout for the 49ers.

But even if the Fields were to impress the 49ers at his Pro Day, who's to say he'll be available when they pick? The Jets went to his first Pro Day, and they own the No. 2 pick. Why wouldn't they want the most athletic quarterback in the draft who has played in big games and faced intense scrutiny and pressure since high school? Seems like Fields is equipped the handle the scrutiny and pressure he'll face in New York. Neither BYU's Zach Wilson nor North Dakota State's Trey Lance had to handle those things in college. The New York media could blow their minds.

Is it possible both Shanahan and Jets new head coach Robert Saleh both want Fields? Hell yes. Why wouldn't they want the same guy? They coached on the same team for four years.

Don't be surprised if the Jets take Fields and leave the 49ers to choose between Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Trey Lance.