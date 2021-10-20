Shanahan Optimistic Garoppolo Will Start Against the Colts

Trey Lance most likely will not play.

SANTA CLARA -- At least the 49ers have one healthy quarterback for Sunday Night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who strained his calf Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, appears ready to return action, as he practiced both Monday and Wednesday. As opposed to his inevitable replacement, Trey Lance, who missed the past two practices with a left knee sprain he suffered Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers don't expect Lance to play this Sunday against Indianapolis. And if Garoppolo somehow can't play, either, the 49ers would have to start Nate Sudfeld, which would mean disaster.

Fortunately for the 49ers, Garoppolo seems close to a full recovery.

Here's what Shanahan said Wednesday about Garoppolo.

Q: How is Jimmy Garoppolo coming along and do you expect him to be ready for Sunday?

SHANAHAN: Yeah. It will be good to go out there and go full go today. I know he's limited because we have to make sure he can do everything, but I'm pretty optimistic about it."

Here's what Garoppolo said Wednesday about his recovery:

GAROPPOLO: "Feeling good. Feeling real good. I'll go out there and test it out, but overall it's feeling like it's in the right spot."

Q: Was it an issue of pushing off your leg?

GAROPPOLO: "Yeah, pushing off of it. Those quick little jerky movements. Didn't want to push it too much last week, but during the Bye week we really made some big strides. I'm happy with where it's at."

ME: Is there a chance your calf will be 100 percent healthy this Sunday?

GAROPPOLO: "I'm hoping, yeah. It will get better every day I think. We'll test it out on the field and see what we can do, but right now it feels great."