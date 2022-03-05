49ers Hire Brian Griese as Quarterbacks Coach

As long as the 49ers were in the market for quarterbacks who never had coached before, couldn't they have gotten Steve Young?

Here's something no one saw coming.

The 49ers have hired former quarterback and television announcer Brian Griese as their quarterbacks coach, according to ESPN.

Griese will replace former 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, who recently became the offensive coordinator of the University of Kentucky. Scangarello was a subpar quarterbacks coach whose players never seemed to improve.

But at least he was a coach. Griese has zero experience coaching. He was a mediocre quarterback in the NFL from 1998 to 2008 whose career passer rating was 82.7. Plus, he was not particularly mobile, which means his skill set was quite different than Trey Lance's. Now Griese has to develop Lance. And he never has developed a quarterback ever.

As long as the 49ers were in the market for quarterbacks who never had coached before, couldn't they have gotten Steve Young? He's an announcer, too, but he actually was a great quarterback, plus he was mobile. So of all the people with zero coaching experience, he probably would have been the ideal candidate to coach Lance.

And then there's Jeff Garcia, who used to have a quarterback academy for high school atheltes in San Diego, plus he was a better quarterback than Griese. Which means Garcia probably was a better candidate than him, too.

And of course there's Joe Montana, the greatest quarterback ever. Wouldn't he have liked to coach the 49ers quarterbacks? I bet he would have if he thought Young might take the job. Montana seems perpetually jealous of Young.

But no, the 49ers went with Griese, because Kyle Shanahan's father, Mike, coached him on the Broncos. Which means Griese is part of Shanahan's limited network.

Now let's see if he can coach.