All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers "Hoping" to Trade Down in Round 1

Grant Cohn

On Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the 49ers are “fielding calls” on picks 13 and 31, and are “open to dealing either or both.”

On Monday afternoon, 49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed Schefter’s report, but tweaked the wording of it.

“We’re HOPING to trade,” Lynch, being unusually candid and courageous, told Bay Area reporters during a zoom conference. “It’s out there for everyone to see: we have two firsts, and then we don’t have a pick until the fifth where we have two picks, and then a sixth, and then two sevenths. There’s a big gap in there. A couple more picks might be nice, just to close that gap.”

Meaning the 49ers almost certainly will trade down with at least one of their two first-round picks. But it’s possible they’ll keep the 13th pick if a truly special player is available.

“We lost a special player in DeForest Buckner,” Lynch said, “a foundational type player. So if you can find a foundational player at 13, I don’t think you pass on a guy you think is a difference-maker.”

Translation: There seem to be a few select special players the 49ers would love to take if one falls to pick 13. That’s the big takeaway from Lynch’s pre-draft press conference.

Here are five more takeaways.

1. The 49ers are open to drafting an offensive tackle with the 13th pick.

Offensive tackle doesn’t seem like an immediate need, because Joe Staley is signed through 2021 and Mike McGlinchey is under team control through 2022.

But Lynch said the 49ers “certainly could” take an offensive lineman with the 13th pick, because Staley will turn 36 in August.

“You have positions where you look and say, ‘If not this year, then in the near future you’re going to have to address it.’ So that does enter the picture. If we’re staying pat, that’s because we think we have a foundational, difference-maker-type player.”

Translation: The 49ers will have to replace Staley soon, and if they can groom his replacement this year with an elite left-tackle prospect, they probably will. Nothing personal, Joe. Strictly business.

2. The 49ers don’t know if Staley will play next season.

Lynch said they’re “encouraged” Staley will play, and that they’ve “heard nothing that would lead (them) to believe that Joe is not going to play.”

Translation: The 49ers don’t know for certain if Staley will play next season, because they haven’t heard from him one way or the other. They’re in the dark.

Lynch reminded reporters that older players sometimes flirt with retirement in the offseason, as is their right. “You give them that time they need,” Lynch said.

3. The 49ers need a new young cornerback.

A reporter asked Lynch what he plans to do at cornerback, considering none of his corners are signed after 2020.

“We like the players we have,” Lynch said, and then he listed Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley and Tim Harris Jr., who has not played a down in the NFL. The 49ers drafted him in the sixth round last year and he spent his rookie season on I.R.

When Lynch got to Ahkello Witherspoon, who began last season as a starter before injuring his foot and getting benched, Lynch said, “This is a big year for Ahkello. No doubt about it. He’s got to show it on the field. I remember drafting him some years ago, and all the qualities (we saw then) we still see. Now he’s got to consistently put it to work.”

Translation: The 49ers don’t believe in Witherspoon like they did last year. Meaning, to protect themselves, they probably will draft a cornerback in Round 2 or 3 of the draft if they trade down.

4. The 49ers might not draft a wide receiver in Round 1.

When a reporter asked Lynch if he would draft a receiver in Round 1, Lynch didn’t answer directly.

Instead, he talked about the 49ers group of “red-shirt receivers.”

“You’ve got Trent Taylor, who we have a lot of belief in,” Lynch said. “Jalen Hurd, same thing. We’re still very high on him. And I think you even throw Dante Pettis, for different reasons, in that same deal. But we’re encouraged about all those guys.”

Translation: The 49ers have drafted lots of wide receivers the past few years. And they still have Taylor and Hurd, who missed last season with injuries. And they still have Pettis, who was healthy in 2019 -- he just didn’t show up.

The 49ers don’t want to give up on those receivers just yet. I’m guessing the 49ers would prefer to spend a mid-round pick on a receiver to compete with the red shirts.

5. The 49ers probably won’t trade Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander or Jaquiski Tartt.

Monday morning, The Athletic reported the 49ers are looking to trade Ford, Alexander, Tartt and Marquise Goodwin.

Two months ago during the Combine, Lynch informed reporters that Goodwin was on the trade block. So Goodwin is old news. But Lynch didn’t say anything about the other three players. Was he concealing something?

No.

On Monday, Lynch refuted The Athletic’s report: “The one guy where there are actively discussions going on right now is Marquise Goodwin. The other guys we love and are really looking forward to playing with moving forward.”

Translation: Don’t believe every report that hits the wire. Especially four days before the draft. Ford, Alexander and Tartt probably will stay put.Here are the top takeaways from San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch's pre-draft press conference.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Reasons the 49ers Should Draft Denzel Mims

Instead of taking a wide receiver with the 13th pick, here's why the 49ers should wait patiently and take Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the 31st pick.

Grant Cohn

by

MoeTo

The 49ers Should Cut Tevin Coleman

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly would like to trade running back Tevin Coleman, but most likely will have to cut him.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff

49ers Seven-Round Mock Draft

Here are the picks and trades the 49ers most likely will make in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

Ranking the 49ers' Options at Pick No. 13

The San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl window is wide open, and the team needs to draft an impact player to help them win the Super Bowl THIS season.

Nick_Newman

by

Nick_Newman

5 Reasons the 49ers Should Draft C.J. Henderson

The San Francisco 49ers haven't drafted a cornerback before Round 3 since 2002. That needs to change. Here's why they should draft Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson with the 13th pick.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

Calvin Throckmorton is one late-round lineman the 49ers should target

The San Francisco 49ers must add depth to their offensive line, and Oregon's Calvin Throckmorton would be a perfect addition late in the draft.

Maverick Pallack

by

Coffee's for Closers

5 Reasons the 49ers should NOT draft Henry Ruggs III

Most draft experts say the San Francisco 49ers should draft Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 13th pick. Those experts are wrong. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

49ers Shopping Players Makes Perfect Sense

Why the San Francisco 49ers should trade wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, strong safety Jaquiskit Tartt, defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Should Avoid Signing a Tight End

The San Francisco 49ers already have a quality backup tight end -- Ross Dwelley. Plus, they need to give Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle a contract extension. So instead of signing anther tight end, the 49ers should take on in the 2020 NFL Draft and develop him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

5 Reasons Why the 49ers Should Draft K'Lavon Chaisson

With their first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers would be wise to select LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson.

Nick_Newman