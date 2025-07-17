All 49ers

49ers Linebacker Overview: The Need for Depth after Fred Warner

The San Francisco 49ers have an All-Pro at the top of their linebacker depth chart, but they have been shuffling the name next to him for the past couple of years.

Fred Warner

The conversation around Fred Warner has started to shift from where he ranks amongst the league's best to where he ranks amongst the best in the history of the sport. With four first-team All-Pros in the last five years, he has locked down the crown as the most trusted linebacker in the NFL.

Dee Winters

Dee Winters took a rotational role last year and turned it into starter snaps. Now, he gets a chance to step into the role that Dre Greenlaw and De’Vondre Campbell once had next to Warner. 

Nick Martin 

San Francisco drafted Martin in the third round, and it is clear they value his versatility as a linebacker who can also rush the passer and run downhill. That should also give him a huge edge on special teams. 

Luke Gifford

Gifford has been in the NFL since 2019, mostly because he can be a special-teams asset. He also has experience in all linebacker roles so he essentially could be a backup to the top three players. 

Tatum Bethune

The seventh-round rookie played briefly but saw a lot of work on special teams, suggesting he can make the team again. 

Jalen Graham 

Graham was another day three pick, but he is entering year three. Bethune looked more trusted in limited action, so he will be fighting for a roster spot. 

Curtis Robinson 

Robinson was a special-teams asset before injuries struck. Can he get back to that standing on the roster?

Chazz Surratt

The former third-round pick in 2021 has bounced around the NFL and will look to stick on a practice squad. 

