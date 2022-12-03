Week 13 features one of the greatest matchups of year in the 49ers defense versus the Dolphins offense.

Both sides have been electric all season long with no signs of being stopped. One of the two will have to give come Sunday when the two sides take the field at Levi's Stadium. However, as great of a matchup that will be, winning against the Dolphins will come down to the offense.

The 49ers offense needs to come alive against the Dolphins.

Relying on the defense, as they have all season long, cannot be the state of mind for the 49ers offense. The defense might be pushed this game like they did against the Chiefs. They have not faced an offense as ferocious as Miami since the Chiefs, so the 49ers defense could be in for a fierce battle. Stretches of the game could see them getting walked over, which would be understandable. Miami has been gashing defenses all season. The 49ers defense can afford some stretches where they struggle.

This is why the offense needs to come alive. The defense could very well suffocate the Miami offense, but the 49ers offense still needs to approach the game as if the defense will be tested. They cannot have an outing like they did against the Saints. Miami does not have a good defense. Putting up points against them should not be too much trouble for the 49ers offense.

Even without Elijah Mitchell, a hobbled Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, the 49ers offense has more than enough to drop a fat stack of points on Miami. They have to give their defense room for error should the Dolphins prove to be a handful. So as fun as it will be to see the chess match between DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel, the game is going to come down to what the 49ers offense will do. They have the talent to do damage and should be able to hurt the Dolphins on defense.

But that has been the case all season.

The 49ers offense just leaves so much to be had. Whether it is poor execution from the players or putrid play calling from Kyle Shanahan, the offense can never be stable. Every game they produce a great sum of yardage, yet it never equates to points. It has never mattered what level of a defense, incredible or mediocre, they face, the 49ers offense struggles to put up points.

I have given them the benefit of the doubt each and every week believing I will see a unit perform to its potential. I'm going to do it once again as foolish as it may be. The offense will get up for this game and be energized to demolish a team that is the talk of the league. It cannot JUST be about what their defense can do. Every game that is always the case. Let's see what the offense will do. They should steal the show from their defense.

How they can do it is continuing what they've done the past two games. Use the pass early and often to setup the run later. Keep the defense off balance by making them guess what the play call will be. So long as the sequence of plays is unpredictable, the 49ers offense should be steamrolling a very average Dolphins defense.