49ers Place Kendrick Bourne on Reserve/COVID-19 List (Again)

Grant Cohn

This makes my brain hurt.

The 49ers placed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on the Reserve/COVID-19 List Monday afternoon because he tested positive. He initially tested positive on Nov. 4, went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, then had multiple negative test results after that and went off the list. Now he's on it again.

Please make it all make sense.

Did the 49ers buy the worst tests in the silicon valley, or did they receive these testing kits from the league? Is Bourne sick or not? Will the 49ers have to do more contact tracing and will other players go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list soon?

Stay tuned. Head coach Kyle Shanahan won't address the media until Wednesday, because the 49ers didn't play this past Sunday.

Regardless, it's looking like Bourne will miss his second consecutive game, which isn't necessarily a bad thing for the 49ers. His absence Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers allowed Richie James Jr. to start, see a whopping 13 targets and catch nine of them for 184 yards and one touchdown. Now the 49ers will have to keep using James on offense, even if they'd rather use Bourne for some odd reason. James looks like a star.

NOTES

- The 49ers opened Richard Sherman's practice window, meaning he can return to the 49ers within the next three weeks. Sherman has been on Injured Reserve with a calf injury since Week 2. I'm guessing he'll return after the bye, meaning Week 12.

 -The 49ers called up strong safety Johnathan Cyprien and wide receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad to the active roster. Cyprien will back up Marcell Harris, who has replaced Jaquiski Tartt, who has turf toe. I'm curious to see how the 49ers use Cracraft. They gave him 51 snaps against the Packers, while Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk played just 23 snaps.

