Elijah Mitchell is Doubtful to Play Against the Packers

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' running back rotation is starting to take shape.

Rookie Elijah Mitchell, who started Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, is doubtful to play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. Which means he almost certainly will be out. And JaMycal Hasty and Raheem Mostert are out, too.

So the 49ers starting running back most likely will be rookie Trey Sermon, who was a healthy scratch Week 1, then got concussed on his first career carry Week 2. But he's out of the concussion protocol.

The 49ers also have Jacques Patrick and Trenton Cannon on their 53-man roster, as well as Kerryon Johnson and Chris Thompson on their practice squad.

Here's what head coach Kyle Shanahan said about his running backs on Friday.

Q: How has Sermon looked in practice?

SHANAHAN: "With the rules, he can't do everything, but he has been great all week with what he has been allowed to do in individual and getting to do everything today. You're never fully sure until they get cleared, but he has been great all week."

Q: How did Jacques Patrick look this week?

SHANAHAN: "He did a good job. There was a lot thrown out him in three practices. He tried to absorb as much as he can and be ready to go if need be."

Q: How do you handle a situation like this?

SHANAHAN: "You have to do a lot of stuff. You can't take everything in, so you try compartmentalize things and put them into certain groups and try to teach them a few groups. You also can't go around the clock as much as you need to know, because there's a lot of work you have to recover from."

