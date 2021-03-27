49ers Re-Sign Mohamed Sanu

Sanu played three games with the 49ers last season, caught one pass and gained nine yards. Then they cut him.

The 49ers need wide receivers.

They lost their starting slot receiver, Kendrick Bourne, because he signed with the Patriots. And they didn't re-sign their backup slot receiver, Trent Taylor, because he's awful.

So they re-signed veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal, according to Mike McCartney. Sanu played three games with the 49ers last season, caught one pass and gained nine yards. Then they cut him.

But that was back when the 49ers still had Bourne, Taylor and Dante Pettis -- three young receivers the 49ers were invested in. Now they're gone, and the 49ers are thin at that position.

Their current options in the slot are Jalen Hurd, who has missed his first two seasons in the NFL due to injury, Ja'Jaun Jennings, who spent last season on the practice squad, Richie James Jr., who never gets consistent playing time, and River Cracraft, who has a great name.

Sanu actually might be the best slot receiver currently on the 49ers roster. He played seven games with the Lions last season after the 49ers cut him and performed well. Got targeted 23 times and caught 16 passes. He's a reliable possession receiver who has huge hands and will be just 32-years old next season.

The 49ers probably don't envision Sanu being their starting slot receiver next season -- they most likely will draft someone to fill that role. But there's no guarantee a rookie will be better than Sanu right away.

He'll get his chance to prove himself in training camp.