49ers Reportedly Expect Deebo Samuel to Miss Time

The good news: the 49ers don't think Samuel suffered a serious groin injury -- an MRI today will determine just how serious it is.

The bad news: the 49ers do think Samuel "to miss a little time," according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

So the good news is that the 49ers expect Samuel to return for the stretch run and the playoffs, if they get there. The bad news is he probably will miss the upcoming game against the Seahawks, and maybe more games after that.

“We're hoping it's a low strain," head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. "(Deebo) feels that it might be, he felt it, which that's what happened to Deebo on the first play of the game versus Washington last year. I think that's what happened to him in the fourth quarter versus New England. You can tell when he feels something, he stops right away. That's why I knew right away on the first step of that, that something was there, but by the time that he got to the sidelines, you feel like you saved a real bad injury.”

It's worth noting that Samuel missed three games after each muscle pull last season.

The past few weeks, Samuel has transformed from a excellent wide receiver to an elite offensive weapon who also plays running back, and has almost single-handedly saved the 49ers season. He is their offense. Without him on the field, the 49ers' won't have their big-play threat.

Stay tuned. Shanahan will reveal the results of the MRI later today.