49ers Should Give Jordan Mason More Carries Than Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has been a great boost to the 49ers offense.

His ability to impact the run and pass game so efficiently allows the offense to operate more smoothly. However, as great as McCaffrey has been overall, he isn't the optimal running back for the 49ers.

Against Miami, McCaffrey was averaging fewer than three yards per carry up until he ripped off a 30-yard run with three minutes left in the game. He finished the game with 66 yards on 17 carries. He just hasn't been the best running back for the 49ers since the Rams game. Elijah Mitchell stepped in and proved to be a better option. Now it is Jordan Mason who is proving to be the better running back as well.

The 49ers should give Mason more carries than McCaffrey.

It is clear that the best attribute that McCaffrey gives the 49ers is as a receiver. Whether it is running routes out of the backfield or lined up as a wide receiver, McCaffrey makes his greatest contributions when Kyle Shanahan dials him up on a route. That is where he does the most damage. He's just better suited for that in the 49ers offense.

Most of the carries should go to Mason the rest of the way. He totaled 51 yards on eight carries for 6.4 yards per carry. That is an astonishing number. Shanahan should have gone to Mason a little more since he was giving the offense good yards. He has been displaying incredible skill with his limited opportunities. Bringing him down is not easy and he reads running lanes well. It felt like he was going to break out a massive run versus the Dolphins had he received just a few more carries. Mason definitely has that in him. He should be the lead back for the 49ers.

McCaffrey can continue to be the starter where he takes most of the carries early on, but in the middle of the game and parts of the end, it should be Mason the 49ers feature. Mason should be the running back that gets 17 carries, while McCaffrey should get the eight. This could actually benefit McCaffrey more. Getting him in open space will almost always give him the edge. But more importantly is that he won't endure as much contact as he would if he were getting those 17 carries. Mason has the physique to absorb those hits. Defenders have been bouncing off him at times.

I am not saying that McCaffrey is a bad running back. He is definitely solid and should still be utilized there. But given his overall usage in the offense and how better he is as a receiver, it behooves the 49ers to give Mason the most carries. I would say that it should be Mason receiving 12 to 18 carries, while McCaffrey sees 8 to 12. Don't forget that Deebo Samuel will steal about two to five of those per game as well. I think this is the recipe that will give the 49ers the most optimal production on offense.

And with Brock Purdy now the starting quarterback the rest of the way, the 49ers have to find and sustain their most optimal form. Mason with the most carries gives them that optimization.