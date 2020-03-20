49ers Should Offer No. 31 Pick to Browns for Odell Beckham Jr.

A true playmaking wide receiver has been lacking from the San Francisco 49ers since Terrell Owens last donned the red and gold.

This team has struggled to find anywhere near that type of receiver for years. The closest that comes to mind is Michael Crabtree and Anquan Boldin. That isn't really saying much. San Francisco has constantly whiffed on the receiver position.

Last season seems to be the first time that they actually got it right with Deebo Samuel. However, having just one talented receiver is not enough. The 49ers should not put all that pressure on Samuel in year two. They still need an experienced and explosive receiver who can torment defenses.

That is why the 49ers should offer the No. 31 pick to the Cleveland Browns for Odell Beckham Jr.

This is a trade that was first brought up during the 2019 NFL draft. Some trade suggestions involved the 49ers sending their No. 2 overall pick for Beckham. The 49ers were desperate for a wide receiver, but not that desperate.

However, the 49ers can now part ways with their No. 31 pick thanks to the Colts sending them their No. 13 pick in the DeForest Buckner trade. The 31st overall pick is essentially a second-round pick at that point, so it definitely can be used as trade bait.

That's why it was likely that the 49ers were going to trade down had they not received a top draft pick. Now that they have one, giving up pick No. 31 is nothing to them, especially if they can acquire one of the best wide receivers in the game.

A trade like this would make perfect sense for the 49ers. It adds another lethal weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo to target and will open up the field exponentially. Just imagine a defense having to scheme around George Kittle and Beckham. That alone is a stressful job that only select few defenses can manage.

Adding Beckham will open up everything for Samuel and Kendrick Bourne to feast on. Look no further than what the addition of Emmanuel Sanders did for the 49ers. With him in the fold, Samuel's game rose to new heights. He didn't even look like a rookie and Bourne established himself as "Mr. Clutch" with his efficient playmaking.

This a trade that the San Francisco 49ers absolutely need to inquire about. The only two concerning issues here is Beckham's antics and if the Browns are willing to part ways with him.

Since entering the NFL, Beckham has been front-page material of drama. Coincidentally, he's been compared to the likes of Owens. So maybe this is a destined fit for the 49ers to repeat history?

Still, it's hard not to consider his act as something distracting. What happens if he doesn't have a string of games where he is hardly involved? It'll definitely remind him of his time in Cleveland where he was quite for a majority of the season.

The concern of his character issues cannot be denied. However, the 49ers' locker room is an environment that he likely hasn't been around since his time in college. It is a selfless and championship aura that encapsulates the entire facility. Each player and coach resonates with that attitude that would rub off on Beckham.

Playing for a team that is a serious Super Bowl contender would easily counter some games where he isn't targeted. Plus, he's never had a mad genius like Kyle Shanahan who can utilize him in ways that he's never seen. His antics are a concern, but with the supporting cast around - the risk is definitely worth it.

As for the Browns, he's only played for the team for one season in a year that crashed down like Thor's hammer. Cleveland is a team that still has holes like Swiss cheese. For them, acquiring the No. 31 pick would grant them another chance for newly appointed head coach Kevin Stefanski to build his ideal team.

That still might not be enough for them to be convinced. Remember, Stefanski is an offensive minded guy. He comes from the Minnesota Vikings where he had two stalwart receivers in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. With the Browns he'll have Beckham and Jarvis Landry, so the 31st pick may not entice him.

Regardless, this is a trade that the San Francisco 49ers should inquire about. If they're able to execute this deal, then they will have a 28-year old Beckham locked in with the franchise for the next four-years.

Of course, there is still a salary-cap to take into account for which could easily be helped if the 49ers cut receiver Marquise Goodwin and perhaps even running back Tevin Coleman. Releasing them would free up nearly $10 million in cap space. These are two players who are well-worth breaking ties with for a renowned talent like Beckham.

If they are not able to free up some space that way, then a restructure is always a possiblity. Do not count out the wizard Paraag Marathe, who always does a magnificent job with contract negotiations to keep the salary-cap in great standing. By acquiring Beckham, the 49ers will not have to draft a receive at No. 13. Offensive line and cornerback could be had with the pick at that point.

This trade, on the surface, seems like a no-brainer, but this involves a complex multi-step process. A complex process that would pay off dividends for the 49ers in their attempt to return to the Super Bowl.