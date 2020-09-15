SI.com
49ers Sign Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu

Grant Cohn

This is desperation.

The San Francisco 49ers just signed free-agent wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. 

Sanu knows head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system because he played for Shanahan in 2016 on the Atlanta Falcons.

Sanu used to be good. He’s 31 now. In 2018, he caught 66 passes for 838 yards and four touchdowns. But he slowed down significantly in 2019. He averaged only 9.5 yards per catch for the Falcons -- a big disappointment -- before they traded him to the New England Patriots, where he was an even bigger disappointment. He averaged only 8 yards per catch for New England.

So this offseason, the Patriots cut Sanu even though they need wide receivers. Their No. 3 receiver, Damiere Byrd, just caught zero passes in their season opener.

If Sanu were still good, the Patriots would still have him.

But the Niners probably don’t expect Sanu to be good at this stage of his career. They’re desperate -- they’ll take anything they can get from a receiver who knows Shanahan’s offense.

At least Sanu can play right away. Who knows, he might even be better than their current slot receiver, Trent Taylor, who hasn’t played well since 2017. Taylor caught two passes for a whopping seven yards against the Cardinals.

So the 49ers may have found a small upgrade at slot receiver. Big whoop. The 49ers need a major upgrade at wide receiver pronto. They currently have one of the worst wide-receiver corps in the NFL.

Instead of keeping $11.2 million in salary-cap space for 2020, the 49ers should have spent $4 million of that to keep Emmanuel Sanders -- that’s how much he costs the New Orleans Saints this season.

The 49ers went ultra-cheap and signed Sanu.

You get what you pay for.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JohnnyFly
JohnnyFly

I get why you chose this music theme now. So when you burn em with a quote it sounds like ha ha ha ha ha -ha ha ha ha

