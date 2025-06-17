49ers' Star Players Delighted With Bryce Huff's Addition
There's been consensus among every player on the San Francisco 49ers that the vibes in the facility have been immaculate.
Not a single player who held a press conference indicated otherwise, and they all acknowledged how it is completely flipped from where they were this time last year.
Those vibes have only increased since the 49ers acquired defensive end Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles. His addition has been like adding sticks to a flame.
A couple of 49ers' star players have been delighted with Huff's addition since the moment they heard the news.
"He was one of the guys that I liked to really watch when he was with the Jets," Bosa said. "Obviously, it didn't work out with the Eagles, but when you take a guy who's playing a four-down attack front and you put him in as an outside backer, it's not always gonna work out so great. He's really elite at a certain thing, so we're going to use him that way. I'm excited to see it."
I'm going to call shenanigans on Bosa watching Huff since the 49ers hadn't played the Jets with Huff there. Perhaps he saw a bit of Huff's film when he heard he was joining the team.
In any case, Bosa knows that this trade was for him. He cannot be the lone dominant pass rusher on the 49ers. Mykel Williams is predominantly a run defender who needs to develop an efficient pass rush.
Huff gives the 49ers that immediate need to ease the pressure off Bosa and make opposing offenses pay for pulling all stops to defend Bosa. Plus, the 49ers can kick Williams inside on third down.
Bosa isn't the only 49ers' star player delighted to have Huff aboard. Deommodore Lenoir is looking forward to the defense having another impactful pass rusher to aid him when he's in coverage.
"I know he's going to be a guy for us," Lenoir said. "I'm familiar with his work, with him being with the Eagles and the Jets. I know he's gonna be a player for us, so it was a great addition to have him come over here and have him help out on the defense."
There's really no issue to be had with Huff's acquisition. The 49ers barely gave anything up with their draft capital for a premier position.
The entire defense knows it is going to help and can potentially be a home run if the 49ers can get him back into his 2023 form, where he tallied 10 sacks.