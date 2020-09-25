Get ready to watch the 49ers B-Team Sunday against the New York Giants.

Tight end George Kittle will miss the game with a knee injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Friday. In addition, the following 49ers will miss the game as well:

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo: Ankle.

Running back Raheem Mostert: Knee.

Running back Tevin Coleman: Knee.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw: Thigh.

Defensive end Dee Ford: Back.

Defensive end Nick Bosa: Knee .

Defensive end Solomon Thomas: Knee

Cornerback Richard Sherman: Calf.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel: Foot.

Center Weston Richburg: Knee.

And cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is questionable with a hamstring injury.

It seems the 49ers are being as careful as possible with injured players on the sticky, spongy MetLife Stadium turf. Understandable considering Bosa and Thomas tore their ACLs on that surface just last week. But the 49ers have to beat the Giants. Can’t afford to start the season 1-2.

Despite the plethora of injuries, the 49ers still are 3.5-point road favorites over the Giants. Because the Giants lost their best player, running back Saquon Barkley, for the season with a knee injury. And their running game stunk before he went down. They’re a one-dimensional offense with a bad offensive line and a quarterback, Daniel Jones, who usually commits at least one turnover per game.

The 49ers defense should play well against the Giants even without Bosa, Ford and Sherman -- the Niners played almost all of the Jets game without those three, and still stifled the Jets. The Giants have better wide receivers than the Jets, but the 49ers pass rush should harass Jones and make him turn the ball over. Expect Arik Armstead to have a big impact.