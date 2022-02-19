Report: 49ers to Lose Senior Defensive Assistant James Bettcher to the Bengals

Another coaching departure for the 49ers. This time it is James Bettcher to the Bengals.

Another coach is reportedly getting poached from the San Francisco 49ers.

Senior defensive assistant and run game specialist James Bettcher is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals to become their linebackers coach, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Bengals had a vacancy at linebackers coach, so when the Super Bowl runner-ups cames calling, it looked like Bettcher couldn't refuse. Plus, going from a defensive assistant to a position coach is actually a promotion, so it isn't that hard of a decision to make.

Bettcher joined the 49ers in 2020 for a total of two seasons with the team. Prior to his signing, Bettcher spent five seasons as defensive coordinator of the Giants and Cardinals. Bettcher now joins a long list of coaches that have departed from the 49ers since the season ended.

Filling out a defensive assistant position shouldn't be too difficult. The 49ers prefer to hire within, but there are only so many candidates they can promote to match their vacancies.

Perhaps former Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. (h/t Jack Hammer) is an option? He was on staff with the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan for a short stint, so maybe he comes back to actually stay on longer this time.

A lot of decisions the 49ers need to make right now regarding their staff. They still need to figure out their special teams coach, offensive coordinator (if it even gets filled), and wide receivers coach. Although, I wouldn't expect the wide receivers coach spot to stay open for long as the 49ers have reportedly offered it up to current offensive coach Leonard Hankerson, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

There is still a bit of time left to fill out these position coaching spots, but the 49ers can't take that granted. They have to start to get it figured out with free agency, extension for Deebo Samuel, and of course the trade of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Hopefully they do not lose another coach to a poacher.