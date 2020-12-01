49ers to Practice in Arizona for at Least the Next Three Weeks

This season keeps getting weirder.

The 49ers aren't allowed to play or practice in Santa Clara for the next three weeks. So they'll fly to Arizona on Wednesday and practice where the Arizona Cardinals had training camp -- at a Renaissance Hotel. And then, the 49ers will play their next two home games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Here's what Shanahan said Tuesday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

SHANAHAN: "We should get a normal week of practice once we get there. Right now, we know the restrictions say (we must stay in Arizona) until the 21st, so we have to plan for about three weeks at least. I was just telling the guys and the team to look at it one week at a time. We have traveled as a team for a week before. Trying to make guys not make all their decisions yet, which is tough with the families and everything. But hopefully we can get down for a week to figure out what we can do, what we can't do, what the situation is. We'll spend the next two weeks trying to make the adjustment."

Q: Where will you practice?

SHANAHAN: "We're practicing where the Cardinals had training camp. I believe it's the Renaissance hotel. I know we're going to be able to use the stadium here and there for some things, too. It's all close proximity. Shouldn't be an issue. Basically, we're moving out there and our hotel will be our new Levi's Stadium, which is where we go to work. Just like when we're here, you go to work every day and get tested. Now I look at it as our house happens to be where our work is. So when we're done with work, guys just go upstairs to their hotel rooms. You don't want to hang out and stuff -- that's how people get in trouble, that's how the virus spreads, that's what happened to us during our bye week at a hotel.

"So we won't sit there and hang out. That's going to be our home for a few weeks, so if someone's family is down there, I don't see why they can't go home to their family. That will be their new house for three weeks. I don't know how many people are doing that. We're kind of in limbo with how fast this happened. I would be pumped if my family could come down a week from now. I know my kids and wife would love coming to a game. So if that would work out, that would be great.

"But we're going to a new environment with the same exact rules, but Covid is a little bigger there than it is here. So we have to be smart. We're not trying to go anywhere. I plan on guys staying in that hotel and being safe. If guys do end up getting a good set up or they have an apartment near by where they put their family, when they're done with work, they can go straight home and be with their family. You get tested every day. You come back in the morning and get tested at the hotel. That's why we're kind of in limbo.

