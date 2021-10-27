49ers Turned Down 2nd Round Pick from New England for Garoppolo

You've got to be freaking kidding.

According to Seth Wickersham, the New England Patriots called the 49ers on draft night and offered them a second-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo, and the 49ers actually said no. They countered by asking for a first-round pick, and the Patriots declined.

And now, Garoppolo most likely is worth no more than a fifth-round pick.

Unreal.

The 49ers thought they could hold onto Garoppolo and his value would only go up. Wrong. It's plummeting. And now we know why the 49ers won't bench him. It's a business decision, not a football decision. The 49ers foolishly turned down a good offer for him, and now they'll have to keep playing him until they can recoup some of his trade value.

What a waste of a season.

I'm guessing the 49ers traded up for the No. 3 pick because they thought it would make the Patriots trade their first-round pick for Garoppolo. Because everyone knew the Patriots also liked Mac Jones. So the 49ers traded up, and for a month everyone thought they were going to take Mac Jones. But the Patriots didn't flinch -- the 49ers did. They took Trey Lance, and then Jones fell to the Patriots at pick No. 15 and now they're no longer in the market for Garoppolo.

Oops.

To summarize: In the last two years, the 49ers have said no to signing Tom Brady, have told DeForest Buckner they were unwilling to meet him in the middle on a contract extension, then refused to trade Garoppolo for a second-round pick.

Whoever makes the decisions in this organization needs to get fired right now.

Good grief.