49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner

It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round.

This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.

Here are the five matchups that will dictate the winner in the Divisional playoff game between the 49ers and Cowboys.

Dalton Schultz versus Talanoa Hufanga

By far the scariest matchup that the Cowboys present to the 49ers is offensively with tight end Dalton Schultz. He is a vastly underrated receiver who can give anyone on the 49ers defense their fits. One matchup that the Cowboys are sure to target is with Talanoa Hufanga. It is no secret that isolating Hufanga and attacking him tends to garner great success. With a player like Schultz, he presents a matchup nightmare to Hufanga. Even Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw would find him to be a challenge as they'll surely get their looks against him.

The last thing the 49ers want is for Dak Prescott to hook up with Schultz early to build a rhythm. It'll not only get Prescott on a heater, but will put Schultz on such an impactful level that will force the 49ers to adjust to him. By compensating for Schultz, it will only open things up for the Cowboys offense to allow Prescott to pick apart the 49ers defense, especially if he is playing anywhere close to his level against the Buccaneers. Schultz needs to be limited as much as possible and if Hufanga gets his chance against him, I do not like his odds.

CeeDee Lamb versus Jimmie Ward and Deommodore Lenoir

Facing an All Pro receiver in CeeDee Lamb will be a handful for the 49ers defense. Lamb gets moved up and down the formation, so he will see reps in the slot and on the outside. Jimmie Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are the two defenders I am concerned with here. Ward struggles against shifty receivers who have fluid release and sharp route running, while Lenoir struggles to find consistency and playmaking ability. Lamb can find himself dominating the game much like D.K. Metcalf did last week against the 49ers.

Charvarius Ward was the player who was poor last week against Metcalf, but I doubt he performs like that against Lamb. He mainly struggles with faster receivers and can hold his own against the shifty types like Lamb. Lenoir and Jimmie Ward are the ones I am keeping an eye on to see if the Cowboys identify that matchup as a mismatch. If Lamb is winning early and often, then this will not go well. Just like with Schultz, Lamb dominating means it'll open everything up for the Cowboys offense.

49ers pass rush against Dallas offensive line

Nick Bosa was missing against the Seahawks last week. He registered zero sacks and zero pressure per Pro Football Focus. That is unheard of from an All Pro and Defensive Player of the Year favorite. If the 49ers are going to have any shot of winning this game, Bosa and the 49ers pass rush have to wake up. Charles Omenihu was the only one who came to play against the Seahawks with his strip sack fumble that turned the game in favor of the 49ers. He must not be the only again versus the Cowboys.

Starting left tackle Jason Peters is out for the Cowboys, so this should scream domination from Bosa. He didn't get his full crack at the Cowboys last year after he exited the game with a concussion. This time around he will want to make up for his injury exit and last week's absence by making the life of Prescott terrible. Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, and others will be under a microscope this game. If they do not push around the Dallas offensive line successfully this game, then the 49ers defense will find it impossible to limit the Cowboys.

Mike McGlinchey versus Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence

It has been extremely quiet from Mike McGlinchey for the last month. That is tremendous for the 49ers as it means he's been playing excellent. However, that could change when he faces Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. These two are one of the better pass rushing tandems in the league and can easily wreck the game. McGlinchey has to hold his own against these two. I wouldn't expect him to stonewall them for most of the game.

All McGlinchey needs to do is not get owned by them from start to finish. He should lose more than he wins. It just can't be a complete domination and it can't happen consistently on pivotal moments like a third down. Getting help to his side might be required in case he isn't managing. Brock Purdy hasn't faced a pass rush like the Cowboys, so it will swing the game in such a huge way with how he handles it. He can get some help if McGlinchey can play solid.

Kyle Shanahan versus Dan Quinn

Last but not least, the matchup between Kyle Shanahan and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. In 2019, Quinn led his Atlanta Falcons defense to an incredible performance and upset of the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Last year in the Wild Card round in Dallas, it was Shanahan who got the last laugh by pulverizing Quinn's defense to win the game. Both coaches are extremely familiar with each other due to their time in Atlanta. Who will get the upper hand this time around?

I have to go with Shanahan since he has a drastic upgrade at quarterback and Christian McCaffrey. The Cowboys defense won't get ran all over so easily like they did last year, but they aren't such a tough side where they can't be bullied. It'll be intriguing to see how Quinn adjusts from the last matchup and throughout the game. He needs his defense to slow down an electric 49ers offense that finally has a quarterback who can sling it.

While I believe it is Shanahan who will win this matchup, it is by far no means a lock. The Cowboys have a legit defense with a great pass rush. Purdy hasn't faced a rush like Dallas, so a lot of this game is going to come down to the chess match between Shanahan and Quinn. Whoever has more success will increase the likelihood of winning the game for their teams.