Brandon Aiyuk Done for the Season with High-Ankle Sprain

49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first quarter Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. He stayed in the game and played through the injury, but he won't play Sunday in the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I just found out about it today," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I know he told the trainers he thought he did it on the third play of the game, on his drop that he had. So we didn't know much about it, because he just respatted it. But the way it swelled up, he came in and said it hurt worse than he thought. We just got the MRI and found out about the high ankle."

The 49ers acquired Aiyuk this offseason by trading up to take him with the 25th pick in the NFL Draft. He finished his rookie season with 60 catches for 748 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. He also ran six times for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

"I was real happy with Aiyuk," Shanahan said. "Obviously we would do it all over again if we had the chance to (trade up and draft him). I'm real excited about him going into Year 2 just understanding what the expectations are for him. He's here for a reason, and it's to really help us out, which he did this year. He and Deebo have both gotten their rookie years out of the way now. Deebo didn't really get a chance at a second year, but I expect both of those guys to have a very good offseason and come back ready to take it to another level to help our offense out."