Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Deebo Samuel Returns to Practice

    Barring a setback, Samuel is on track to play this Sunday in Chicago against the Bears.
    Author:

    SANTA CLARA -- Finally, some good news.

    Deebo Samuel returned to 49ers practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a calf injury. Which means barring a setbak, Samuel is on track to play this Sunday in Chicago against the Bears. 

    Which is phenomenal news for the 49ers, because as bad as the Bears are, the 49ers won't win without Samuel. And this Sunday is a must-win game for the 49ers. They can't afford to lose their fifth-straight game and fall to 2-5.

    Still, the 49ers should be careful Samuel. The more they use him, the more likely they'll win, but calf injuries are tricky because they can get much worse -- just look at George Kittle. He injured his calf Week 1, played through the injury the next two weeks, made it worse and landed on Injured Reserve. He might return next week, but he might not.

    Read More

    The 49ers can't let what happened to Kittle happen to Samuel. Because if Samuel goes to I.R., then the season really would be over.

    Samuel currently is the 49ers offense. He's on pace to gain a whopping 1,836 receiving yards -- Jerry freaking Rice numbers. The only issues with Samuel are his durability, his ball security and his hand-eye coordination. Through six games, he has seven drops and two fumbles. A true No. 1 wide receiver shouldn't put the ball on the ground so often.

    So Samuel might not be a true No. 1 wide receiver. But he's by far the best one the 49ers have. And for today at least, he's healthy.

    My Post (52)
    News

    Deebo Samuel Returns to Practice

    28 seconds ago
    My Post (3)
    News

    Did Shanahan Indicate Trey Lance Would’ve Started Against the Colts?

    20 minutes ago
    My Post (50)
    News

    Jimmy Garoppolo is the Wrong Quarterback for the 2021 49ers

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16649972
    News

    49ers Injury Report: Season Ending Surgery Possibility for Javon Kinlaw

    23 hours ago
    My Post (76)
    News

    49ers Turned Down 2nd Round Pick from New England for Garoppolo

    Oct 27, 2021
    My Post (74)
    News

    49ers Weekly Round-Up: Shanahan is On the Verge of Losing the Fan Base and Week 7 Studs and Duds

    Oct 27, 2021
    My Post (48)
    News

    Kyle Shanahan Has No Answers Right Now

    Oct 26, 2021
    My Post (2)
    News

    Coaching Turnover With 49ers is Having a Negative Impact

    Oct 26, 2021