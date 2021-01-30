A Hypothetical 3-Team Trade Involving Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers have a horrible poker face.

We all see they hate their hand. Everyone knows they want to dump Jimmy Garoppolo and trade for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Which makes both moves tricky.

Let's say the 49ers get a great deal for Stafford -- maybe the Lions trade him for a second-round pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2022 -- and the 49ers accept the offer. In that case, what would happen to Garoppolo's trade value?

It would disappear.

Suddenly, the 49ers would have two expensive veteran quarterbacks on their roster and they'd be over the cap. One quarterback would have to go -- every team would understand that. So teams simply would wait for the 49ers to release Garoppolo. Forget offering the 49ers draft picks

And let's say the 49ers get a great deal for Garoppolo -- maybe the Patriots offer their second-round pick in 2021 for him -- and the 49ers accept the offer. In that case, what would happen to Stafford's trade value?

It would sky rocket.

Suddenly, the 49ers would have no quarterbacks under contract -- they'd be desperate for Stafford. And the Lions would know that. So they might up their asking price to a first-round pick and a second-round pick, or two first-round picks. Who knows?

It seems to me the 49ers have to acquire Stafford and unload Garoppolo at the same time. In the same deal.

I'm talking a three-way trade.

The 49ers could send Jimmy Garoppolo to the Patriots, or some other team. And that team could send a second-round pick to the Lions. The 49ers could send a second-round pick to the Lions. And the Lions could send the 49ers Stafford.

Who would say no?