Christian McCaffrey is on the trade block.

The Carolina Panthers are listening to any offers for the former All Pro running back. One team that is reportedly interested in McCaffrey is the San Francisco 49ers.

The offense has been mediocre for the 49ers this season outside of their matchup with the Panthers. Defenses are keying in on Deebo Samuel, so the explosive plays from him last year are being neutralized. Samuel needs another player with explosive and versatile capability. McCaffrey fits that bill to perfection. Acquiring him just could be the key to unlocking the 49ers offense.

Running the football has been relatively fine for the 49ers, but bringing McCaffrey in is more about the totality of the offense. He can aid Jeff Wilson Jr. in the run game, he can aid Jimmy Garoppolo in the pass game, and he can aid Samuel by becoming the secondary gadget homerun player in the offense. I am not usually an advocate for spending a lot of resources on a running back, but given where the 49ers offense is at today, they have to take a hard look at him. Acquiring McCaffrey is also attractive as his base salary this season is under $2 million this year, so this is an "all in" move by the 49ers.

McCaffrey's contract jumps to over $11 million next season, but his contract is out of guaranteed money. There could be a long-term relationship with McCaffrey and the 49ers should this work out, but I digress. The 49ers would need to give up some adequate draft capital to the Panthers to make it work. A first-round pick isn't possible nor should they do it if they even had it. A second-round pick seems too rich as well. How the trade market for McCaffrey pans out is key here because the 49ers will set a cap for themselves that they will not exceed on resources.

I think a third-round pick is the most the Panthers will get for McCaffrey, so would the 49ers be willing to part with theirs? I think they would. Kyle Shanahan has to be frustrated with how the offense is. And while a lot of the issues stem from him and the loss of Trey Lance, he generally excels with players who are extremely versatile.

Acquiring McCaffrey should open a lot of the offense up. Trading for him isn't just what he can do himself, but what he can do for others. That is what the 49ers are getting by bringing him in. Of course, it is a huge risk with his injury history and he hasn't been a stud since his All Pro season in 2019. But all transactions are a risk and this is one the 49ers should strongly consider.