Agent Confirms Torn ACL for Jalen Hurd

Jalen Hurd is done for the year. Is he done for his career, too?

After missing his rookie season with a fractured back, Hurd now will miss his sophomore season with a torn ACL he suffered Sunday in practice, his agent, Doug Hendrickson, said on KNBR in San Francisco.

“It’s a torn ACL, just a straight ACL,” Hendrickson explained. “Nothing more to it than that. Nothing else involved.”

Hurd was running routes on a side field with the trainer when he injured his knee. He made a cut and immediately fell down. He hadn’t even practiced yet with the 49ers -- they wanted to bring him along slowly to prevent injuries. Just shows how unpreventable injuries can be in football.

“It’s a pretty unfortunate thing for him,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “For him to get hurt before he actually got out there, just a freak thing on air, cutting...I really feel bad for the guy, but he’ll be back next year.”

In the meantime, rookie wide receiver Jauan Jennings most likely will take the role the 49ers envisioned for Jalen Hurd in their offense -- a big slot receiver. And Jennings probably will split time with the 49ers tiny slot receiver, Trent Taylor.

Shanahan sounds optimistic Hurd will return next year and make an impact. But Hurd’s body has been breaking down since high school, when he missed almost all of his senior season. His body simply may not allow him to continue playing such a violent game. I wouldn’t be surprised if Hurd considers retirement.

But I hope he doesn’t retire. I hope he makes a triumphant comeback next year the way Jerick McKinnon seems to be making one this year.

Good luck, Jalen.