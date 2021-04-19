Alex Smith is One of the Most Under Appreciated 49ers Ever

During Smith's time with the 49ers, the franchise repeatedly threw him under the bus for issues that weren't his fault.

One of the most underappreciated 49ers in franchise history retired on Monday.

Alex Smith announced he will step away from the game after 14 seasons in the NFL. He finished his career with a win-loss record of 99-67-1, remarkable considering he started 21-30 and had to play for the 49ers in the late 2000s.

During Smith's time with the 49ers, the franchise repeatedly threw him under the bus for issues that weren't his fault. And when he finally started winning, the 49ers replaced him as soon as he got injured, then ran him out of town. Showed him no respect.

But now, Jed York wants to thank Smith for all his contributions.

“On behalf of my entire family, the San Francisco 49ers organization would like to congratulate Alex Smith on a remarkable and inspirational NFL playing career," York wrote in a statement. "For eight years, Alex represented our franchise with class both on and off the field, and his contributions to the 49ers organization will be remembered forever. Throughout his time in the Red and Gold, Alex showed how perseverance, commitment and hard work were core principles to him as a person and it was truly special to see his impact in the locker room and in the community. Alex continued to show those values over the course his NFL journey, which is why it was no surprise to see him named the 2020 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year. To Alex, his wife Elizabeth, and their three children, Hudson, Hayes and Sloane, we wish you all the best. You will always be part of the 49ers family.”

An interesting attempt to rewrite history. Because Smith did show tremendous perseverance, but he persevered in spite of the 49ers.

Here's what Alex Smith really thinks of them:

"The culture of the building was unhealthy," Smith said in 2017. "Completely dysfunctional. Different people on different wavelengths. Not a clear communication. Not a clear goal of the entire building. Very separated. And that all trickled into the locker room. We were a very separated locker room -- offense, defense, special teams. Wasn't a selfless unit. Not everybody putting the team first. All those things that come with dysfunction that are the opposite of what healthy organizations have."

Watch the full interview below.